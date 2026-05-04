Climate hysteria and environmentalism generally suffer from doublethink, the holding of two opposed positions at one time.

Such is the case revealed in a recent Earth.com article titled “Reducing Air Pollution Has Triggered Something Worse That Scientists Didn’t Predict.” It reveals four things about the authors that are crucial to understanding the mindset of climate cultists:

Their failure to grasp that there are trade-offs in everything man does and this one is hardly surprising; Their genuine surprise that the experts couldn’t predict an outcome; Their doublethink in supposing that air pollution has benefits in fighting global warming they tell us results from too much CO2 pollution; Their deliberate ignoring of certain realities.

The story itself is even more reflective (pun intended) of the problem with climate science today: that, in its political zeal that shouldn’t even be part of the equation, it has wandered into self-contradiction everywhere it ventures today. Consider the following excerpts from the story (emphasis added):

Scientists have determined that “marine cloud reflectivity,” caused by cleaner air, has dropped by roughly 2.8 percent per decade across the North Atlantic and Northeast Pacific… In simple terms, fewer air particles produce dimmer clouds, which means less sunlight is reflected into space. The shortwave energy that used to be reflected by clouds now reaches the sea surface. That, in turn, leads to ocean temperatures rising faster than ever before. The finding helps explain why recent ocean warming has outpaced many forecasts. It points to a simple cause driven by complex physics… Airborne aerosols, tiny particles that seed cloud droplets, have declined as pollution controls tightened. With fewer particles, droplets grow larger, and clouds lose some brightness and tend to rain out sooner… Many Earth system models have not fully captured the observed changes. The new simulations improved accuracy by refining how particles activate into droplets and how droplet size influences drizzle and cloud cover… Global aerosol declines didn’t happen by chance. Independent analyses show sharp drops in sulfur dioxide emissions from power plants in China during the 2010s, with similar pollution cuts seen across other nations. Yet even as the air grew cleaner, heat-trapping gases continued to rise. Long-term measurements from NOAA’s Mauna Loa Observatory show a steady increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide from 2003 to 2022 – adding to the planet’s overall heat gain…

Satellite observations show a clear trend – fewer shiny droplets, larger droplet sizes, and faster drizzle. Together, those shifts make marine clouds less reflective and expose darker ocean surfaces to more sunlight. The physics form a positive feedback loop: as oceans warm, low clouds thin, allowing even more shortwave radiation to reach the surface and amplify the initial heating. In response, some researchers are exploring marine cloud brightening (MCB) – a proposed method to restore reflectivity by spraying fine sea-salt particles into the air to seed brighter clouds. The concept aims to mimic nature by using salt rather than industrial pollution, but the science is still evolving. NOAA reviews highlight key unknowns, including how predictable and safe such interventions would be if tested on a large scale. Short-term forecasts may soon need to factor in dimmer clouds in cleaner air. As aerosol emissions continue to fall, the study points to a persistent push toward less reflective marine clouds over the North Atlantic and Northeast Pacific. That insight doesn’t change the urgency of cutting greenhouse gases. But it does refine climate projections by showing how cleaner air can unmask hidden warming once offset by pollution particles.

Notice how the relationship between CO2 and global warming is simply assumed. There is also no accounting for natural climate change, and no comparison between the two. We’re simply told CO2 must urgently be reduced.

Likewise, there is no discussion of what negative impacts might result from spraying sea salt into the area, which, presumably, would require one heck of a lot of CO2-emitting airplanes. Moreover, there is no acknowledgement that good policy recognizes the need for balance in everything if some pollution is good and some is bad. Pretending both are true is doublethink at its worst.

Finally, consider what’s completely missing from the story: the fact that there was no industrial pollution in prior centuries. Yet, we didn’t boil. Why is that? How could that be if the pollution plays such a supposedly important role today? And, don’t blame it on CO2 as it’s historically low despite some recent increases.

Doublethink is truly the mother’s milk of environmentalism and climate hysteria!

#Doublethink #AirPollution #Climate #GlobalWarming #EarthCom

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