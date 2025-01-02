The MacMaster has published two videos (here and, most recently, here) regarding the problems he’s experiencing, as a Porsche Taycan EV owner, in insuring the thing as a result of a recall notice from the company.

That prompted me to research the matter a bit from this side of the Big Pond, and it didn’t take me long to find a report from our National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on the recall. You can find it here, but I’ve also provided it below, with helpful highlighting and comments:

Thermal events with no warning, huh? But, don’t worry. It’s rare. Porsche suggests there’s only one chance in 50 it might be your Taycan.

So, this is not the first recall, but, rather, the fourth. Good to know. But, again, don’t worry. Porsche says there are no “positive data anomalies.” I’m not sure what makes a data anomaly positive, but there are none, so that’s good, Porsche implies while telling owners it can’t exclude that possibility in the future. Apparently, owners should just be happy there are “negative data anomalies." They’re reportedly wicked; even more wicked than talking in riddles.

This provides even more assurance to you, if you’re a Taycan EV owner, that you have nothing to worry about. All you have to do is to avoid thermal events (fires) as Porsche develops software to warn you your EV might erupt into flames, is to avoid charging it beyond 80% of capacity. And, if the threat is serious, the new software will tell you t.o reduce that (and your range) to 50%. Yes, you’ll have to stop and charge more often, but if you can afford a Porsche you have time on your hands anyway, so no big deal!

There’s just one thing…make sure you don’t breathe a word of this to your insurance company. They don’t like anomalies much at all, and they don’t care if the anomalies are positive or negative.

#Porsche #Taycan #NewYork #Anomalies #EVs #Insurance #NHTSA #MacMaster

