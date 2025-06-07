Geoff from Geoff Buys Cars exposes the virtue signaling crap issued by a UK trucking company in this short video. It’s a very funny episode, so enjoy!

What Geoff illustrates so well is just how stupid some businesses suppose their customers are. It’s the Achilles’ Heel of the corporate world: the idea that the public knows next to nothing and can be swayed by childish virtue signaling. Such signaling is a a symptom of the PR culture we are forced to tolerate today. That, along with human resources and legal departments eager to bury risks and straight talk amid a pile of BS. It’s a phony world, and I just love it when rogue voices such as Geoff’s destroy it.

