What do you get when a former Google software engineer tasked with fighting disinformation joins the climate cult? A meatless and servile life of eating your vegetables and being quiet is the answer. MIT, of all places, has ventured forth with one of the most pitiful examples of junk climate science one will find. Conducted by Alex Berke, the former software engineer for evil Google, it may be summed up as “if you don't tell them what it is they're more likely to go veggie, avoid meat and save the planet."

No meat but don't mention it, please!

We'll get to the meat of the story in a moment but, first, it's important to grasp what MIT Media Lab, where Ms. Berke did her research, is all about. It was created in 1985 and seems to have a colorful history if association with Jeffrey Epstein is any indication. It also gets funding from — can you believe it? — from evil Google and it apparently regularly works with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency - DARPA, a deep state government agency that “creates breakthrough technologies and capabilities for national security.” That includes this creepy Orwellian project, the abstract of which follows:

It is now commonplace to see the Web as a platform that can harness the collective abilities of large numbers of people to accomplish tasks with unprecedented speed, accuracy and scale (1). To push this idea to its limit, DARPA launched its Network Challenge, which aimed to “explore the roles the Internet and social networking play in the timely communication, wide-area team-building, and urgent mobilization required to solve broad-scope, time-critical problems” (2). The challenge required teams to provide coordinates of ten red weather balloons placed at different locations in the continental United States. This large-scale mobilization required the ability to spread information about the tasks widely and quickly, and to incentivize individuals to act. We report on the winning team’s strategy, which utilized a novel recursive incentive mechanism to find all balloons in under nine hours. We analyze the theoretical properties of the mechanism, and present data about its performance in the challenge.

I don't about you, but when I read about using “the Internet and social networking play in the timely communication, wide-area team-building, and urgent mobilization required to solve broad-scope, time-critical problems” I smell a very big rat, one focused on manipulating us and exploiting the madness of crowds to achieve their own devious objectives, some of which became painfully apparent during the COVID power grab.

Is that what this supposed science is really about:

Food systems have an important impact on environmental resources and are globally responsible for a third of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Reducing consumption of animal products is a critically important challenge in efforts to mitigate the climate crisis. Despite this, meals containing animal products are often presented as the default versus more environmentally sustainable vegetarian or vegan options. We tested whether vegetarian and vegan labels on menu items negatively impact the likelihood of US consumers choosing these items by using a between-subjects experimental design, where participants chose a preference between two items. Menu items were presented with titles and descriptions typical at restaurants, and a random group saw "vegan" or "vegetarian" labels in the titles of one of the two items. We conducted field studies at the MIT Media Lab, where people selected what to eat via event registration forms. The methodology was extended to an online study, where US consumers selected what to hypothetically eat in a series of choice questions. Overall, results showed the menu items were significantly less likely to be chosen when they were labeled, with much larger effects in the field studies, where choice was not hypothetical. In addition, the online study showed male participants had a significantly higher preference for options containing meat versus other participants. Results did not indicate the impact of labels differed by gender. Furthermore, this study did not find that vegetarians and vegans were more likely to choose items with meat when the labels were removed, indicating that removing labels did not negatively impact them. The results suggest removing vegetarian and vegan labels from menus could help guide US consumers towards reduced consumption of animal products.

The desired message, in other words, is to hide the fact there is no meat involved so we can save a planet that doesn't need us to save it. This is despite the fact our National Institutes of Health (NIH), a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and “the nation’s medical research agency” tells us this:

Red meat is a nutrient dense food providing important amounts of protein, essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals that are the most common nutrient shortages in the world, including vitamin A, iron, and zinc.

So, there you go. Annoy these people. Eat meat, be noisy and let's not let them manipulate us into eating that rabbit food.

