Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars has put out a 5-minute video on the question of whether an EV will really suit your needs in an emergency, As usual, he asks all the pertinent questions you would expect from a man who loves cars and is thoroughly practical:

I love Geoff's videos because he reflects the wisdom of someone who is both a car buyer and seller. His opinions come from experience, not the head of some utopian wannabe master of the universe who imagines he should be able to tell everyone how they should live.

Enjoy!

#Electricity #EVs #Emergencies #Petrol #Gasiline #Diesel #Freedom

