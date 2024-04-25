I’m fairly confident regular readers of this substack have sane views on the climate. If you’re reasonably sure your own views are relatively rational, you need read no further. There are of a few of you who just monitor me and my guest posters to see what can be unearthed to discredit us. If so, this post is for you because you need to check your CIQ, that is to say your Climate Insanity Quotient. Here’s how.

The scale goes from 100-180. We assume anyone below a 100 CIQ is of relatively sound mind on climate and only occasionally lapses into a state of empathy with Big Green and its shills. So, you see, it works the opposite as the IQ test, where higher is assumed to be better, although that’s clearly not always the case. Some extremely intelligent people are incapable of rationale decision-making because they overthink matters and can’t make decisions or are simply subject to the fatal conceit and weakness of valuing intelligence over experience.

The CIQ is measured not by testing but by comparison with the relative climate insanity of selected others. Here are the examples used and the scores they suggest:

CIQ 110: Casual Academic Climate Insanity

This is such a patently political headline it’s hard to believe anyone could seriously entertain it, but here it is, nonetheless.

Anyone, of course, could produce such a study. All that’s required is to assume all the climate hype is correct, attach whatever costs you want and you have the headline it’s designed to produce.

CIQ 120: Mild Level Academic Climate Insanity

This headline is all too typical of what comes out of academic studies funded by grifters and special climate special interests

There is no end to such studies and they often have the opposite conclusions (e.g., climate change is causing the Earth to spin both faster and slower) but, regardless, that never stops the media from hyping them either way.

CIQ 130: Moderate Level Academic Climate Insanity

There is no better example of this one than the following:

The idea that 99.9% of scientists are one side of any current debate is ludicrous on its face. If you imagine it could be true you understand neither human nature, nor science.

CIQ 140: High Level Academic Climate Insanity

Who could imagined this one?

It's not so surprising when you think about it, of course. Intersectionality is the religion of high CIQ folks.

CIQ 150: Mild Activist Climate Insanity

Consider the idiocy of this one:

Asking billionaires to actually pay for the climate grifts in which they're engaged isn't a "good start” but the beginning of the end. It's much like accusing those who sanctified the Salem Witch Trials of the same sins. The end came quickly after that.

CIQ 160: Moderate Activist Climate Insanity

Think about the naivete that is required for this:

When one supposes the climate scam is more important than defense of their nation they have lost their bearings. Read the story and weep!

CIQ 170: High Activist Climate Insanity

A Green Party candidate from the Garden State, where concrete highway barriers serve as fences, put out this Tweet:

That’s almost to the top of the scale but not quite as politics requires candidates to exaggerate.

CIQ 180: Believe Anything Climate Insanity

This one at the top of the scale is typified by the following headline:

If you have ever taken a headline such as the above seriously, you need professional help. Please get it immediately.

