The Kackler (Kamala Harris) was in North Carolina last week, delivering a speech on her economic views and how she plans to fix the economic mess her administration has made over the past four years. She and her obedient mainstream media lapdogs will try to convince you she has changed. She now loves lower taxes, wants to fight crime, limit illegal immigration, etc. With fracking, she now loves it or at least will tolerate it, even though she has always advocated for a full-on ban of fracking across the entire country.

One of The Kackler’s policies she will announce today will be to advocate for an anti-capitalist takeover by the government of prices for everything from gas to groceries. Price controls have never worked, not once. Yet, she advocate for them, and the media will try to convince dull viewers that it’s the best thing since sliced bread.

How do we know she’s lying about fracking and other energy issues? Look at who is in her inner circle of economic advisers.

James Rogan, a former U.S. foreign service officer who later worked in finance and law for 30 years, published a column in the Washington Examiner that is a must-read. In it, he exposes three of Harris’ inner circle of economic advisers and what they advocate for and believe in. This is nightmare stuff.

Until now, Harris has avoided questions about her policies because most of the media detests former President Donald Trump. But now, the voters want to know what Harris stands for. Harris is expected to campaign on an economic program that helps middle-class, working-class, and low-income households. Harris will promise to make life more affordable by focusing on housing, food, and healthcare costs. However, Harris’s choice of close economic advisers gives away her far-left agenda. Among Harris’s principal economic advisers will be Brian Deese, former director of President Joe Biden’s National Economic Council; Michael Pyle, former deputy national security adviser for International Economics; and Deanne Millison, who has been with Harris since she was a senator. This bears noting. Deese is a climate zealot who advocated Environmental, Social, and Governance policies while working for the giant investment management firm BlackRock. Deese would encourage Harris to pursue the goal of banning fracking in U.S. oil fields. After all, that was Harris’s position as a California senator. But a ban on fracking would devastate U.S. industry and cause gasoline prices to skyrocket. The United States produces more oil than any other nation. It would also undermine efforts to support foreign allies with low-cost energy exports that can compete against adversary energy supplies from nations such as Venezuela, Iran, and Russia. Deese is also a high-tax liberal. In a 2023 paper, Deese proposed raising corporate taxes significantly, perhaps doubling them as a percentage of GDP. Deese says lowering the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 was not effective in raising business investment. But recent National Bureau of Economic Research papers demonstrate that Deese is 100% wrong. The corporate tax provisions of the TCJA were extremely effective. Business investment increased strongly. Overseas earnings were repatriated and workers saw increases in real wages. Deese’s ideas about corporate taxes are nonsensical. Raising corporate tax rates will lower labor income. How about Pyle? Well, in addition to his position on the National Security Council he was the chief economic adviser to Harris in the first year of the Biden administration. Pyle is a fervent supporter of industrial policy and a true believer in the green energy movement. Pyle argues that U.S. industry can be powered by green fuels, but, like Deese, he is wrong. The German industrial sector is in recession largely because Germany pivoted too soon to the green energy delusion. Then there’s Millison. She is perhaps the most interesting member of Harris’s inner circle. She served as Harris’s chief economic adviser and was legislative director for then-senator Harris. In that position, she pushed a far-left agenda on criminal justice reform. Millison was also an active proponent of the devastating COVID-19 shutdown policies that disrupted the economy and harmed millions of children in the country’s K-12 schools. Top line: Harris’s economic team is clear evidence that her views are far to the left of the mainstream. Her election would be a disaster for the nation.

Rogan is right. A Harris victory would be a disaster. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen. Vote Trump, whether you like him or not. Please, we beg you.

Editor’s Note: Kamala Harris, like her Marxist professor father, is a communist at heart. There’s just no question about it. Her advocacy of price controls for food tells us this in unmistakable terms, which takes me to this post on X by Robert Sterling:

People need to stop overreacting about Kamala’s plan to reduce food inflation, as if it would lead to communism, mass starvation, and the end of America. I worked in M&A in the food industry. Here’s a step-by-step summary of what would actually happen: The government announces that grocery retailers aren’t allowed to raise prices. Grocery stores, which operate on 1-2% net margins, can’t survive if their suppliers raise prices. So the government announces that food producers (Kraft Heinz, ConAgra, Tyson, Hormel, et. al.) also aren’t allowed to raise prices. Not all grocery stores are created equal. Stores in lower-income areas make less money than those in higher-income areas, as the former disproportionately sell lower-margin prepackaged foods (“center of the store”) instead of higher-margin fresh products like meat (“perimeter of the store”). Because stores in lower-income areas aren’t able to cover overhead (remember, even if their wholesale costs are fixed, their labor, utilities, insurance, and other operating expenses aren’t fixed… yet), grocery chains start to shut them down. Food deserts in rural areas and in low-income urban areas alike become worse. Meanwhile, margins for food producers are also quickly eroding. Their primary costs (ingredients, energy, and labor) aren’t fixed, and their shrinking gross profits leave less cash flow available to cover overhead, maintain facilities, and reinvest in additional production capacity. Grocery chains, which have finite shelf space, start to repurpose their stores (those they didn’t have to shut down, I should say) to sell more non-price-controlled items—everything from nutrition supplements to kitchenware to apparel—and less price-controlled food products. Your local Kroger or Safeway starts to look and feel more like a Walmart. Food producers stop making products with lower margins. Grocery chain start competing with each other to secure inventory. Since they can’t compete by offering stronger prices (remember, producers aren’t allowed to raise prices here, and, even if they could, grocery chains no longer have the gross profit to bear price increases), they compete on things like payment terms. Small grocery chains start to shut down entirely, or get sold to larger chains like Kroger. In addition to not being able to cover fixed costs, a major reason for this is because they can no longer reliably secure delivery of products, due to producers prioritizing sales to larger customers, which are able to leverage their stronger balance sheets to offer superior payment terms. Smaller food producers—which typically sell via distributors, rather than directly to grocery chains—start to go out of business. Because these producers have an additional step their value chains, and because they have lower volumes over which to spread their fixed costs, their cost structure is inherently disadvantaged compared to major food producers. When grocery stores aren’t able to raise prices, cutting product costs becomes all the more important, and deprioritizing purchases from smaller producers is an easy way to do so. As supply chains break down, lines start to form outside grocery stores every morning. Cities assign police officers to patrol store parking lots, and food producers draft contingency plans to assign armed escorts to delivery trucks. The federal government announces a program to issue block grants for states to purchase and operate shuttered grocery stores. The USDA also seizes closed-down production facilities. The government announces that prices for all key food costs—corn, wheat, cattle, energy, etc.—are also now fixed, to stop “profiteers” from gouging the now-government-operated food industry. Shockingly, the government struggles to operate one of the most complex industries on the planet. The entire food supply chain starts imploding. Communism, mass starvation, and the end of America quickly ensue. Wait a minute…

And, should you doubt this could happen here, I strongly recommend reading up on how the Russian Revolution of early 1917 happened and how bread played a key role. It was horrific, of course, and led to a second revolution later that year that brought in Lenin and later mass-murderer Stalin, the nihilists who gave the citizenry 70 years of the evil empire.

