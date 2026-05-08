Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Hunterson7's avatar
Hunterson7
1h

California is sitting on massive petroleum reserves. The extremist regime running the state (into the ground) have blocked access to those reserves. The extremists have done to energy what they have done to homelessness, wildfire safety, water management, infrastructure and homelessness. The same cringey policies that have squandered billions on non-existent trains have also squandered the oil, gas, and nuclear potential of the formerly Golden State.

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