A story in the far-left-wing Guardian about far-left-wing protesters against the ruling class caught my eye yesterday (h/t JoNova). It’s safe to assume, of course, the protesters are the spoiled children of the ruling class. That’s how it always works. Most Marxist revolutionaries, after all, have simply been in rebellion against the hand that fed them. It’s the way of the left due to their inferiority complexes and, some would say, their guilt at having done so undeservedly well without any credit to themselves.

The irony of The Guardian applying the term “leftwing militants” to folks spinning the same narrative as the journal shouldn’t be lost on anyone, but here are the interesting parts of the story:

German leftwing militants protesting over the climate crisis and AI have claimed responsibility for an arson attack that cut power to tens of thousands of households in Berlin. The fire that broke out on a bridge across the Teltow canal in the south-west of the capital early on Saturday could deprive up to 35,000 homes and 1,900 businesses of electricity – and in many cases heat – until 8 January, the grid company Stromnetz Berlin said. As state security authorities opened an investigation into the cause of the blaze near the Lichterfelde heat and power station that damaged several high-voltage cables, the Vulkangruppe (Volcano Group) said it had deliberately targeted some of the city’s wealthiest districts. In a 2,500-word pamphlet seen by the Guardian which a police spokesperson called “credible,” the group said it had aimed to “cut the juice to the ruling class.” It condemned a “greed for energy” produced by high-emission fossil fuels, calling the attack “action in the public interest” and an “act of self-defence and international solidarity with all those who protect the earth and life.” In the message, which included details about the fire, Vulkangruppe said that datacentres used for AI were exacerbating the problem of climate-damaging energy consumption while creating dangers to society… The group said it wished to apologise to the less well-off who had been affected by the power cut, but said its sympathy was limited “for the many villa owners” now in the dark. The area affected by the power cut includes many elderly care homes and hospitals as well as high-rise buildings with residents who are reliant on elevators that are now out of order. Berlin received moderate snowfall at the weekend and night-time temperatures plunged well below freezing… In March 2024, Vulkangruppe claimed an arson attack against a pylon at the Tesla gigafactory outside Berlin that cut off electricity to the plant and temporarily halted production. In its 2024 annual security report, Germany’s domestic intelligence watchdog cited repeated attacks on the regional power grid by Vulkangruppe, which it classes as a leftwing extremist organisation. It said the group, believed to be about 14 years old, chose targets for their “palpable effects on the population,” intending to cause destruction requiring painstaking and lengthy repairs with little concern for collateral damage… Experts said attacks on energy infrastructure required little specialist knowledge to have a dramatic impact, with maps featuring key components of the power grid widely available online and few contingency plans ready to be enacted in case of sabotage.

Reading this, it’s hard to find anything in the messaging that it isn’t something The Guardian itself might have said. And, the actions taken are, sadly, a logical extension of the acceptance of that narrative. That’s the simple truth of the matter: The Guardian made the matchsticks with which the Vulkangruppe started the fires and caused the blackouts.

Moreover, how did the Guardian see a copy of the pamphlet? It’s a UK rag, after all, and the attacks took place in Berlin. Do Berlin police and German intelligence agencies share evidence with UK news outlets? Oh, sure, The Guardian probably has an editorial office in Berlin, but it still doesn’t pass the smell test, does it?

It also implies the Guardian received a copy directly from the Vulkangruppe and, yet, doesn’t share it for further analysis of whatever clues it might offer as to just who the group is, its leadership, and who funds it. The Unabomber, readers will recall, was found out when his brother recognized the character of the language used in the former’s manifesto.

“Cutting the juice to the ruling class” is just such a remark that could reveal the author. And, for further evidence the culprits are probably ruling class trust-funders, go no further than the feigned concern for the impacts on “the less well off,” despite the fact the bastards say they chose targets for their “palpable effects on the population.” These various tidbits alone reek of the upper-class rebellion of the children of big money.

That also explains why, after 14 years of this activity, the intelligence agencies just can’t seem to figure out who’s behind the Vulkangruppe. That’s insane. I suggest they do know, and as long as the far-left-wingers don’t directly kill anybody, they’ll turn a blind eye to it because there are powerful parents involved who will turn their own lives upside down to protect their spoiled babies.

