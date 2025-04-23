Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
10m

Wind is unnecessary and uneconomic, unless their lobby is in your back pocket.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Evan's avatar
Evan
30m

I knew offshore wind had stepped across all sorts of lines and left massive numbers of dead whales in its wake. Thanks for filling in some more of the blanks Tom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture