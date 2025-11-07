Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Jones's avatar
Alan Jones
21m

Why tarnish an excellent piece of work with the final paragraph “The beauty of this science is that it will drive fossil fuel opponents further into complete apoplectic lunacy.”?

The beauty of the science is the potential for finding long term low energy solutions for dealing with waste plastics.

Relatively little oil/gas is used for plastics, most is used for heating, transport and electricity

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture