A recent study titled “Widespread distribution of bacteria containing PETases with a functional motif across global oceans” was just published by the International Society for Microbial Ecology. (ISME). The lengthy report, although filled with absurdly long and annoying paragraphs, is chock-full of data demonstrating there are now organisms that have evolved to eat the plastics polluting certain parts of the ocean. They’re called polyethylene terephthalate-degrading enzymes or ‘PETases’ for short, although I like to think of them simply as PET…s given that they perform such a lovable function.

Å crystal structure of a PETase, Keministi, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Here are a few excerpts from the study (emphasis added):

Accumulating evidence indicates that microorganisms respond to the ubiquitous plastic pollution by evolving plastic-degrading enzymes… These PETases mainly occur between 1,000 and 2,000 m deep and at the surface in regions with high plastic pollution. Metatranscriptomic analysis further identified PETase variants that were actively transcribed by marine microorganisms. In contrast to their terrestrial counterparts—where PETases are taxonomically diverse—those in marine ecosystems were predominantly encoded and transcribed by members of the Pseudomonadales order. Our study underscores the widespread distribution of PETase-containing bacteria across carbon-limited marine ecosystems, identifying and distinguishing the PETase motif that underpins the functionality of these specialized cutinases… Due to exponential growth in plastic production and poor waste management practices, over 150 million tons of plastic waste have been delivered to the ocean since 1950 where it harms marine life, from small invertebrates to whales. Plastic polymers, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), are derived from oil hydrocarbons and are designed to be durable in the environment, which makes them mainly resistant to microbial degradation. However, a newly evolved plastic-degrading enzyme, PET hydrolase (PETase), was discovered in 2016 in the betaproteobacterium Ideonella sakaiensis isolated from a bottle-recycling facility in Japan. This hydrolase—which retains the ancestral α/β-hydrolase fold but exhibits a more open active-site cleft than homologous cutinases—has presumably evolved spontaneously following massive exposure to PET-rich waste. This PETase catalyzes the hydrolysis of PET to monomeric bis(2-hydroxyethyl) terephthalate (BHET) and then to mono(2-hydroxyethyl) terephthalate (MHET), which is ultimately broken down into non-hazardous monomers, terephthalate (TPA) and ethylene glycol by an additional enzyme, the MHET hydrolase (MHETase). I. sakaiensis possesses both enzymes (PETase and MHETase) that likely act synergistically to depolymerize PET and use it as a primary carbon and energy source, However, I. sakaiensis PETase (IsPETase) showed low degradation efficiency for crystalline PET, suggesting that this specific variant is not yet fully optimized for this anthropogenic substrate. Indeed, it has been shown that introducing just five key point mutations significantly enhances the activity of IsPETase by several orders of magnitude, while the selection of two preferred mutations via comparison with homologous protein sequences led to enzymatic properties that outperformed most of the other variants reported so far.

These findings, among others, support the idea that given sufficient time and continued exposure to PET, microbial populations may naturally evolve more efficient PET-degrading enzymes. Such a process is also influenced by environmental physicochemical factors, such as temperature and pH, which contribute to shaping the intrinsic properties of the enzymes (including stability and specificity), as well as their adaptation and overall performance. Despite being an emerging pollutant in our oceans, plastic also creates unique ecological niches by physically supporting microbial colonization, fostering the development of characteristic microbial communities dominated by bacteria, fungi, and diatoms. These microorganisms colonize plastic particles as novel habitats and, in some cases, actively contribute to their degradation, using plastic-derived compounds as “food.” However, whether these microbial communities have spontaneously evolved plastic-degrading activities due to exposure to such synthetic polymers is poorly understood. Considering that the first PETase was detected in a bacterium associated with a PET bottle recycling facility, it is plausible that also the accumulation of PET in marine environments promotes a similar process by driving spontaneous modifications of microbial alpha/beta hydrolases into PETase enzyme variants (e.g. mutations of cutinases/lipases). This hypothesis is supported by the fact that the vast population of prokaryotes in the global ocean—estimated to be 1029 cells distributed among 1010 different operational taxonomic units—would provide enough population size, genetic diversity, and growth rate for gene mutations that could create novel functional PETases. Therefore, given the generally oligotrophic nature of ocean environments, microorganisms encoding for a functional PETase would have a selective advantage by accessing an additional carbon and energy source. A recent global assessment detected the presence of PET hydrolase genes in 31 of the 108 marine surface water samples analysed (<2 m depth). Additionally, 1598 sequences homologous to IsPETase were detected from marine ecosystems across the entire water column, including the deep sea. However, given that plastic pollution in our oceans is a relatively recent phenomenon, it is reasonable to expect the presence of “intermediate” PETase forms—enzymes that show structural features indicative of adaptation to PET but lack the catalytic efficiency needed for effective PET degradation under environmental conditions. Additionally, many hydrolases with structural and sequence similarity to bona fide PETases may instead be adapted to other substrates. Therefore, to comprehensively assess the diversity of PET-degrading enzymes within bacterial communities across the oceans, we need to accurately distinguish genes that encode functional PETases from those that produce structurally similar enzymes (here defined as pseudo-PETase) without significant catalytic PETase activity. The accurate identification of functional PETase variants at a large scale would provide more confident insight into the interplay between microbial functional evolution (i.e. mutational refinement) and environmental selective pressure (i.e. presence of PET as a substrate) in ocean microbial communities. More specifically, it could help understand the competitive advantage that efficient PET-degrading variants confer to microorganisms in exploring novel ecological niches where PET may serve as a primary carbon and energy source.

The beauty of this science is that it will drive fossil fuel opponents further into complete apoplectic lunacy.

Hat Tip: JoNova

