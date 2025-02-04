Did Climate Change Burn Los Angeles? The Facts Speak and They Aren't Pretty for the Climate Cult!
Dr. John Robson of the Climate Discussion Nexus offers a few facts that contradict the climate cult’s rush to blame California's wildfires on global warming:
Robson is the best!
The California Clown Leadership -- the governor, the mayor of LA, the head of the water company, the head of the fire department -- believe "climate change" is the problem. A situation beyond their control. Thus, they do nothing to prepare for the inevitable and recurring disaster they claim climate change will cause. Wow.
Yet when it comes to earthquakes, it seems to me California has taken many effective steps to minimize and/or prevent disaster. Will the devastating Pacific Palisades fires be the eye-opener like the 1906 San Francisco earthquake?
People will always blame Climate Change to avert the blame from themselves.