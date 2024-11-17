Guest Post from Bill desRosiers at Well Said Coterra.

Pennsylvania plays a critical role in the United States energy landscape. It is the nation’s second-largest producer of natural gas and the second-largest net supplier of total energy to other states. As U.S. energy consumption continues to rise over the next decade—driven by advancements like AI, increasing electrification, and the growing demand for electric vehicles—it is as important now as ever that we continue to invest in one of the key states helping fuel this growth.

While attention often centers on the technologies that generate power, the driver behind this transformation is the skilled workforce, which comprises men and women dedicated to enabling the nation’s growth. Ensuring a steady supply of qualified workers in Pennsylvania is imperative for meeting the energy demands of the coming decade.

The Pennsylvania energy sector accounts for a considerable proportion of the state’s overall labor force. In 2022, there were over 273,000 jobs related to energy in the state, a number that is sure to grow alongside increasing U.S. power demand.

Developing this talent pipeline starts with a commitment to education. As the energy landscape evolves rapidly, educators play an essential role in equipping the next generation with the skills to embrace new technologies and adapt to changing industry demands. This commitment to education is central to the Energy Education Foundation’s (EEF) mission and a cornerstone of Coterra Energy’s efforts with EEF as a partner and board member.

At our recent Energy Education Exchange event, in collaboration with industry partners such as the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Consumer Energy Alliance, over 50 educators and industry leaders, including 12 from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, gathered in Houston to address this need.

During the three-day event, educators, administrators, and industry professionals were immersed in the many facets of the oil and gas industry, learning best practices for incorporating energy education into their programs.

“The energy education information exchange was an exciting opportunity to interact with other high school and college educators across the nation to learn how they are tackling workforce education across the energy sector,” said Bradley M. Webb, Dean of Engineering Technologies at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

“Some institutions in the Permian basin have crafted direct energy pathways for high school students, while other institutions, like Penn College, have focused on energy-adjacent programs, such as welding, electrical technology, and advanced manufacturing. Regardless of the approach to workforce development, energy—in all its forms—continues to be a significant driver of the Pennsylvania economy.”

Educators experienced an in-depth tour of the San Jacinto College Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology. As the largest petrochemical training facility in the Gulf Coast region, the center offered a unique look at industry-standard equipment, including a multifunctional glass pilot plant lab, a glycol distillation unit, and 35 specialized training labs. Participants engaged in demonstrations led by faculty and students, exploring circuits, on-campus refineries, and advanced machinery—essential experiences that bring classroom lessons to life.

Webb added:

“The tour and hands-on demonstrations at the San Jacinto College Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology really opened my eyes to the downstream (distillation) techniques required to create the feed stock of the polymers industry—an area in which Penn College is already a leader in the education of polymer engineers, with one of only seven ABET-accredited programs worldwide.”

The event also highlighted efforts at the high school level, exemplified by a presentation and tour at Energy Institute High School in Houston’s historic Third Ward. The Institute showcased how project-based learning, robotics, and hands-on fabrication labs are shaping students’ skills for the energy sector. The high school’s mission aligns perfectly with EEF and Coterra’s mutual goals: sparking interest in energy among younger students, developing their skills, and paving a pathway toward lifelong careers in the industry.

API’s “Lights On” reception concluded the first day, promoting networking among educators and industry professionals. By facilitating these connections, we are ensuring that educators learn about energy careers and establish ongoing relationships with peers across the country that can translate into opportunities for their students.

Keynotes throughout the exchange included Chris Menefee, President of Unit Drilling Company, who emphasized the critical need for workforce development. Acknowledging the pressures on educators to prepare students for an ever-changing job market, Menefee underscored his company’s commitment to “quality over quantity” in hiring, prioritizing well-trained individuals, and the value of strong foundational skills, which begin in the classroom, especially career and technology classrooms.

“The Coterra Energy Education Exchange was an outstanding success, uniting industry leaders, educators, and students in a powerful collaboration that sparks innovation,” said Michael Milanovich, the Executive Director of Western Area CTC in Pennsylvania. “By exchanging knowledge and best practices, we are not only inspiring the next generation of energy professionals but also deepening our commitment to sustainability and community engagement.”

Milanovich further emphasized:

“The tremendous support our students receive through the EITC tax credit program enables us to assist hundreds of students each year with essential industry-standard PPE, clothing, tools, and equipment. This vital resource not only enriches their educational experience but also prepares them for thriving careers in their chosen CTE fields.”

The Energy Day Festival in Houston provided an additional opportunity for educators and administrators throughout the U.S., including Pennsylvania, to engage directly with the industry. Thousands attended, visiting booths set up by companies, trade groups, and educational institutions. EEF’s own Mobile Energy Learning Units offered interactive exhibits designed to teach students of all ages about energy and career opportunities. The Units appearance at Energy Day was made possible by the American Petroleum Institute.

Looking forward, the U.S. must expand opportunities for the next generation of energy workers and provide educators with the necessary resources. The Energy Education Exchange is a significant step forward, but one initiative alone cannot shape an entire workforce. All stakeholders involved must invest in tools, training, and programs that empower educators and provide opportunities for students. As Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden recently stated, “Apprenticeships are essential for advancing the economy and building critical skills.”

It’s time for a broader approach to ensure that the U.S. meets energy demands and leads the world in innovation and education. The Energy Education Foundation and Coterra Energy are proud to be at the forefront of this mission, working alongside other educational and industry partners. By empowering educators, we empower the next generation —one that will fuel our nation’s future. Together, we can build a workforce ready for the challenges ahead.

This article was originally posted by the PA Chamber and can be found at PA Chamber – Coterra Energy: Developing The Next Generation Of Workers Is Key to Meeting Future Energy Demand.

