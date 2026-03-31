Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Scott Grout's avatar
Scott Grout
19m

You might enjoy a little web app that I put together. It allows interactive visualization of the 2025 Energy Institute data set on actual energy consumption by source. This is not nameplate capacity, this is not artificially multiplying renewables times 2.6 for the “substitution method,” this is raw actual energy use by source.

It is amazing how inconsequential wind and solar are across all of the leading countries and the world.

https://energy-portal-300841583740.us-central1.run.app/

Would appreciate any feedback.

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
13m

The ignorance of the “energy ILLITERATE” leaders is shocking !

There is NO case for unreliable electricity, as wind and solar CANNOT make anything for the 8 billion on this planet.

Energy "REALITY" is that wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any products or transportation fuels for life as we know it.

Planes, ships, trucks, and cars run on transportation fuels manufactured FROM crude oil by multi-billion-dollar refineries.

The world has become dependent on the products and transportation fuels MADE FROM oil, the same products and transportation fuels that unreliable green electricity from Wind and Solar CANNOT make!

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