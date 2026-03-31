Germany's Energiewende has been an unmitigated economic disaster, yet its leadership is afraid to admit it and continues to promote unreliable solar and wind, refuse nuclear energy, and rely upon very reliable coal.

The cognitive dissonance is extraordinary, as this little story indicates (emphasis added):

Amid the ongoing energy crisis sparked by the war in the Middle East, Chancellor Friedrich Merz questioned Germany’s plans to abandon coal as a source of power. “We may need to keep our coal plants online for longer,” he said at an event organized by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in Frankfurt. Germany has used coal as its primary energy source for many decades. However, its share has dropped to less than 22% by 2024, with renewable energy sources at nearly 60%. The county is in the process of eliminating coal to minimize pollution, with the last coal-fired plants to be phased out by 2038. “I am not ready to gamble with the core of our energy supply just because we agreed on some deadlines years ago,” Merz said on Friday. The conservative chancellor also pledged to keep expanding renewable energy sources, but noted they would need to be supplemented by natural gas. He also ruled out returning to nuclear power in the near future.

Let’s tick off what’s wrong with this story, and what’s wrong with Germany:

Germany has been reneging on its commitment to end coal forever because it has no choice but to do so, as solar and wind are, by definition, intermittent and unreliable, demanding backup by coal, gas, and/or nuclear energy. Natural gas, coal, and nuclear energy are baseload, not supplements, and the failure to recognize solar and wind can only serve in a supplemental fashion, as they supply zero energy when the sun doesn’t shine or there is no wind for days at a time. It has been solar and wind that have forced German electric rates up and its economy down, precisely because solar and wind are duplicative and do not eliminate the need for baseload, but they make the baseload operations far less efficient. Refusing to do nuclear is perfect insanity as it would allow Germans to claim they’re cutting CO2 emissions (not that there’s any reason to do that, of course), and meet baseload power needs. The Chancellor is anything but conservative. Indeed, he’s trying to outlaw conservatism, is attacking free speech in every way imaginable, and promising to pursue ever more of the “green energy” that has created the situation it now faces.

What’s wrong with these people? A great deal of German blood runs through my veins, but this is downright embarrassing!

#Germany #CognitiveDissonance #Electricity #Coal #NaturalGas #Solar #Wind

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