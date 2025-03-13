The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is the pompous name for the efforts of the UN to create a truly globalist government under the umbrella excuse of climate change. It meets every year for a Conference of the Parties (COP) that is little more than a gathering of condescending corporatists and other elitists with dreams of controlling the rest of us. The COP gatherers pretend to only care about the planet, but “doth protest too much.” Their credibility is sinking like a rock, and their plans for COP30 may well destroy what’s left of it.

COP30 is scheduled to take place in Brazil and the plan is build a “sustainable highway" through tens of thousands of acres of Amazon rainforest to get there. The BBC tells the story:

A new four-lane highway cutting through tens of thousands of acres of protected Amazon rainforest is being built for the COP30 climate summit in the Brazilian city of Belém. It aims to ease traffic to the city, which will host more than 50,000 people - including world leaders - at the conference in November. The state government touts the highway's "sustainable" credentials, but some locals and conservationists are outraged at the environmental impact.

The Amazon plays a vital role in absorbing carbon for the world and providing biodiversity, and many say this deforestation contradicts the very purpose of a climate summit. Along the partially built road, lush rainforest towers on either side - a reminder of what was once there. Logs are piled high in the cleared land which stretches more than 13km (8 miles) through the rainforest into Belém. Diggers and machines carve through the forest floor, paving over wetland to surface the road which will cut through a protected area… The state government of Pará had touted the idea of this highway, known as Avenida Liberdade, as early as 2012, but it had repeatedly been shelved because of environmental concerns. Now a host of infrastructure projects have been resurrected or approved to prepare the city for the COP summit. Adler Silveira, the state government's infrastructure secretary, listed this highway as one of 30 projects happening in the city to "prepare" and "modernise" it, so "we can have a legacy for the population and, more importantly, serve people for COP30 in the best possible way."

Speaking to the BBC, he said it was a "sustainable highway" and an "important mobility intervention". He added it would have wildlife crossings for animals to pass over, bike lanes and solar lighting. New hotels are also being built and the port is being redeveloped so cruise ships can dock there to accommodate excess visitors. Brazil's federal government is investing more than $81m (£62m) to expand the airport capacity from "seven to 14 million passengers". A new 500,000 sq-m city park, Parque da Cidade, is under construction. It will include green spaces, restaurants, a sports complex and other facilities for the public to use afterwards… João Alexandre Trindade da Silva, who sells Amazonian herbal medicines in the market, acknowledges that all construction work can cause problems, but he felt the future impact would be worth it. "We hope the discussions aren't just on paper and become real actions. And the measures, the decisions taken, really are put into practice so that the planet can breathe a little better, so that the population in the future will have a little cleaner air." That will be the hope of world leaders too who choose to attend the COP30 summit. Scrutiny is growing over whether flying thousands of them across the world, and the infrastructure required to host them, is undermining the cause.

If you thought COP gatherings of elitists and other globalists were anything but a con, the above should dispel all such thoughts. COP events are, in fact, intentional displays of massive hypocrisy, just like the private jets that arrive at COPs and World Economic Forum meetings in Davos. Hypocrisy, you see, is a badge of honor among elites. It is a powerful statement, in fact, by its practitioners that they are the rulers and not the ruled.

#COP #Brazil #AmazonRainforest #BBC

Share