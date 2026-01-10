An article this week in Futura, provides some much needed perspective on sea level change, which is about far more than climate. Here are some key excerpts, which speak for themselves:

A recent study now shows how a slowdown in oceanic crust production around 15 million years ago may have triggered a dramatic fall in global sea levels… Sea-level changes are not just about climate Still, sea-level variation—also known as eustasy—can stem from very different causes. One of the most important is the volume of ocean basins themselves. Because the surface area of continents has remained relatively stable over time, changes in ocean volume mostly result from variations in basin depth rather than surface extent. A cross-section of an ocean basin such as the Atlantic reveals that the seafloor is far from uniform. It is deepest near the continents, in the abyssal plains, and gradually rises toward the center of the basin.

Bathymetric map of the oceans: blue indicates deeper areas; green indicates shallower areas. Note that the shallower areas are always located on mid-ocean ridges, where the crust is young and warm. © National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Wikimedia Commons, public domain

The shallowest areas are found along mid-ocean ridges, where new crust forms through magmatic activity. This pattern is directly tied to the age of the oceanic lithosphere. Newly formed crust is hot, thin, and less dense, while older crust cools, thickens, and becomes denser as it moves away from the ridge. Because of this, the seafloor sits higher at the ridge and sinks as it ages. This geological adjustment affects the total volume of an ocean basin. A basin dominated by young crust holds less water than one of similar size made up largely of older crust. Crust production speed also matters Sea levels can therefore change independently of climate, depending on how quickly new oceanic crust forms. Researchers have found that a major slowdown in crust production between 15 and 6 million years ago likely played a key role in lowering sea levels… This thinner crust would have allowed the seafloor to sink even further, lowering sea levels by an additional two meters.

Sea level rise today, in other words, fits into patterns that have ebbed and flowed over the eons. Climate has an impact, to be sure, but it’s also increasingly apparent that those changes, too, are mostly natural. So, every time you hear sea level is significantly rising, remember that it was significantly dropping before it started rising. We are not in control, despite what Barack Obama told us in this speech:

