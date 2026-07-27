The Fraser Institute does a great job in advocating for rational energy policies in Canada. It has, for example, just released an excellent report documenting the following:

“Despite government spending and regulations on green energy transitions, fossil fuels still accounted for 76.3% of Canada’s domestic energy consumption in 2024 compared to 76.8% in 1995.”

Here are the introduction, one of the key charts, and the executive summary (emphasis and paragraphing added):

Energy production ranks among the top 10 industries in Canada when measured by contribution to national economic output (Statistics Canada, 2025b). The energy sector encompasses oil and gas extraction and related support activities; pipeline transportation and natural gas distribution; coal and uranium mining; electric power generation, transmission, and distribution; biofuels (ethanol and biodiesel) production; and petroleum refining, which produces fuels such as gasoline and diesel for transportation, along with other less-used fuels.

The production and consumption of energy are integral to Canadian industry, transportation, commerce, agriculture, and daily life. Despite its central importance to Canada’s standard of living, there is considerable opposition to expanding energy infrastructure in Canada or even to maintaining what we have currently.

More than one quarter of Canadians (26%) oppose a new Pacific-bound pipeline, with opposition rising to 34% among university graduates and 37% among those aged 18 to 34 (Angus Reid Institute, 2025b).

Over one third of Canadians (36%) oppose or strongly oppose increasing crude oil development, rising to 48% among university-educated respondents.

Similarly, 48% oppose expanding hydraulic fracturing—a method used to increase oil and natural gas production by breaking rock underground to release trapped oil and gas—a figure that climbs to 56% among university degree holders (Angus Reid Institute, 2025a).

About one in five Canadians go so far as to support leaving our remaining fossil fuel resources undeveloped. When asked about expanding energy from sources such as oil, natural gas, and coal, 19% of Canadians expressed a “keep it in the ground” view, opposing all further development (Angus Reid Institute, 2025a).

Hence, there is considerable tension between public views on the energy sector and the real-ity of energy’s key role in our standard of living. Some of this tension may reflect a lack of public understanding of how energy is produced and used in Canada, including changes over the past few decades.

The purpose of this study is to provide data-driven insights into Canada’s energy system and present key facts that clarify how the sector functions, how it affects the broader economy, and how it relates to some of the public policies governing Canada’s energy system.

Climate change, while an important consideration in energy policy, is not the focus of this publication. The authors have treated that subject extensively elsewhere, including in numerous publications published by the Fraser Institute…