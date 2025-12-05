Guest Post by Roger Caiazza of Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York.

There have been a couple of developments since my last status update on June 13, 2025 regarding the New York Cap and Invest (NYCI) Program. I previously described the decision issued on Oct. 24, 2025 by the Albany New York Supreme Court. Last week the Hochul Administration appealed the ruling. Last June I described the draft regulation that establishes mandatory greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reporting requirements. The final rule has been released. This post describes these items.

I have worked on every market-based program that affected electric generating facilities in New York including the Acid Rain Program, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), and several Nitrogen Oxide programs. I follow and write about the RGGI and New York carbon pricing initiatives so my background is particularly suited for NYCI.

Overview

The Climate Act established a New York “Net Zero” target (85% reduction in GHG emissions and 15% offset of emissions) by 2050. The Climate Action Council (CAC) was responsible for preparing the Scoping Plan that outlined how to “achieve the State’s bold clean energy and climate agenda.”

The CAC’s Scoping Plan recommended a market-based economywide cap-and-invest program. NYCI is supposed to work by setting an annual cap on the amount of greenhouse gas pollution that is permitted to be emitted in New York:

“The declining cap ensures annual emissions are reduced, setting the state on a trajectory to meet our greenhouse gas emission reduction requirements of 40% by 2030, and at least 85% from 1990 levels by 2050, as mandated by the Climate Act.”

Affected sources purchase permits to emit a ton (also known as allowances) and then surrender them at the end of the year to comply with the rule. As is the case with all aspects of the Climate Act, this approach is not simple and is riddled with complications that make it unlikely it will work as advocates expect. I have explained how proponent claims the program will simultaneously raise money, ensure compliance, and be affordable, are wishful thinking and I have described other concerns on my Carbon Pricing Initiatives page.

To implement the carbon pricing initiative, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has proposed three regulations: mandatory GHG emissions reporting, a cap-and-invest rule that sets the cap or limit on emissions, and an auction rulemaking that establishes how the allowances will be allocated. The only regulation that was formally proposed this year was the reporting rule.

Court Decision and Order

On Oct. 24, 2025, the Albany New York Supreme Court issued a decision and order in a case pitting environmental organizations against the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The decision explained that the Climate Act implementation plan has three steps:

DEC was required to set emission limits for the reduction targets; The Climate Action Council, “an advisory group made up of 22 members with relevant expertise”, was given two years to prepare a Scoping Plan containing recommendations for “attaining statewide greenhouse gas emissions limits”; and The DEC was required to issue regulations that would achieve the mandated emissions reductions following the findings of the Scoping Plan.

The State met the first two requirements but the regulations that were supposed to be released by January 1, 2024, were not promulgated. On March 31, 2025, a group of environmental advocates filed a petitionpursuant to CPLR Article 78 alleging, among other things, that DEC had failed to comply with the timeframe.

The Attorney General Office submitted a supplemental letter during the trial stated that argued that promulgating regulations for the Climate Act target would cause “undue harm”. Nonetheless, the judge ordered DEC to issue final regulations establishing economy-wide greenhouse gas emission (GHG) limits on or before Feb. 6, 2026 or go to the Legislature and get the Climate Act 2030 GHG reduction mandate changed.

The latest update is that DEC appealed the decision on November 25, 2025. The table of contents of the argument gives three reasons: mandamus to compel applies only to ministerial acts, promulgation of regulations by the court’s deadline is impossible, and publication of proposed rulemaking by the court’s deadline is impossible. The appeal concludes that “it is impossible for the Department to simultaneously comply with both the Court’s order and its substantive statutory obligations.”

I agree with the claim it is impossible to comply with the regulation for the reasons given. However, the Judge already ruled that DEC does not have the authority, however persuasive its arguments, not to comply with the law. The law must be changed.

Cap-and-Invest

The press release announcing the finalization of the proposed rule claimed that the data collected will “inform future strategies to reduce pollution”.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Amanda Lefton today announced the finalization of regulations establishing a Mandatory Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program. This rule will improve New York State’s understanding of the sources of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. As a result of the rule and reporting mechanism, New York State will know more about the largest polluters in the State, including those affecting disadvantaged communities and other sensitive populations, and will be able to more effectively monitor the State’s progress toward pollution reduction goals. This effort also supports the production of the annual GHG Emissions Report and will protect against anticipated federal rollbacks to ensure New York’s essential air pollution information remains accessible. As part of the 2025 State of the State Address, Governor Kathy Hochul directed DEC to advance a Mandatory Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program. DEC released draft regulations in March 2025 and received more than 3,000 public comments through July 1, 2025. DEC also offered informational webinars in May to better inform stakeholders’ public comments on the proposal and held hearings in June to collect feedback. DEC made some changes to the proposal based on comments received that will include additional flexibility for the regulated community. The final regulation extends the verification reporting deadline for the first two years, changed the requirement from three years to one year for reporting from facilities that closed or ceased operations, and clarifies some terms and definitions and better aligns with federal reporting. DEC’s Mandatory GHG Reporting Program is for data collection only. It does not impose requirements for facilities to reduce GHG pollution or to obtain emission allowances. A facility required to report emissions will annually provide certain GHG emission data and information to DEC starting in June 2027 to reflect the previous year’s emissions. Certain large emission sources will also be required to verify their emissions data report annually using DEC-accredited third-party verification services. The rule also helps minimize potential reporting requirement costs by utilizing data already required to be reported under existing State and federal requirements and other mandatory reporting programs. In light of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s reconsideration of key federal air quality and GHG regulations, including the U.S. Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program, DEC’s regulation will also serve as a backstop to ensure the ongoing availability of critical GHG information.

I will follow up with another post on the details of the final rule and the responses to the comments I submitted.

The Impossible Schedule

The rulemaking documents for the adopted regulation is Part 253 – Mandatory GHG Reporting Program are available here. There are so many issues associated with this plan, I am going to have to do another post. For this summary, I just consider one aspect of the schedule. These observations are based on my personal experience reporting emissions in Environmental Protection Agency and DEC market-based programs starting in 1993.

A universal component of reporting requirements is the monitoring Plan. In this regulation the definition states:

Part 253-1.7 Record Keeping (e) GHG Monitoring Plan (1) The GHG monitoring plan shall include these elements: (i) identification of positions of responsibility (i.e., job titles) for collection of the emissions data; (ii) explanation of the processes and methods used to collect the necessary data for the GHG calculations; and (iii) description of the procedures and methods that are used for quality assurance, maintenance, and repair of all continuous monitoring systems, flow meters, and other instrumentation used to provide data for the GHGs reported under this Part.

The description of the monitoring plan states that affected entities “must submit to the department a GHG monitoring plan by December 31, 2026. Basically, this document just describes how the data will be collected and submitted.

However, according to DEC’s Mandatory GHG Reporting website the first Emissions Data Report is due to the Department. Annual emissions reports are due June 1, 2027, and it states that emission data reports and verification statements for the 2026 emissions data year would be due in 2027.

For all previous market-based program emission reporting requirements I have worked on, there was a phase-in period before required reporting started. I did not see any mention of the obvious need for DEC to review and approve the monitoring plans. Part 253-1.7 Record Keeping (e) GHG Monitoring Plan states:

“Each facility operator or supplier that meets the thresholds in section 1.2(f) of this Part must submit to the department a GHG monitoring plan by December 31, 2026.”

Clearly, requiring emission data starting one month after the regulation was finalized, before affected sources can figure out how they will collect the data consistent with the regulation, before they are required to submit a monitoring plan, and before the DEC approves the monitoring plan is inappropriate and very likely subject to litigation.

Discussion

Even though the Court decision said DEC does not have the authority to not follow the law, the Hochul Administration is appealing the decision. This is a transparent ploy to prevent the costs of NYCI affecting the regulation.

The first of three implementing regulations has been promulgated. I will follow up with another post describing the implementation issues that are common throughout the regulation. As I noted in my last NYCI update, stakeholders have had trouble interpreting the proposed rules and have found inconsistencies with past practices that will make this program unnecessarily more complicated and time-consuming than necessary. The comments from stakeholders who have the most experience with these programs appear to have been ignored.

Also, note this is the easiest of the three regulations. There are few impactful components of the reporting requirements for the affected sources and almost no impact on the public. All the tough decisions that will be controversial have been delayed until after the next gubernatorial election.

Conclusion

Activists continue to agitate for implementing NYCI faster in the hopes that this magical solution will work as advertised. However, it is not moving quickly despite litigation designed to quicken the pace.

The first of the three implementing regulations is out, and the results do not inspire confidence that the other rules will be well-written.

Roger Caiazza blogs on New York energy and environmental issues at Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York. This post represents his opinion alone and not the opinion of his previous employers or any other company with which he has been associated. Roger has followed the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act(Climate Act) since it was first proposed.

