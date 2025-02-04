Guest Post from Robert Bradley at Master Resource.

DeSmog’s “Climate Disinformation Database” is so filled with quality and quantity that non-members are itching to join. The thousand or so should be doubled, tripled. Maybe a phone book will be necessary as the political winds shift from stale alarmism to CO2/fossil fuel optimism.

The DOE’s ugly headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The latest profile, somewhat hilariously, belongs to the new head of the U,S. Department of Energy, Chris Wright, who blew through his confirmation hearings and has Democrats, not only Republicans and independents, excited. What a great person! And a great pick! One hopes he will shut down and minimize the civilian side of DOE for the benefit of consumers, taxpayers, and fiscal responsibility.

Here is DeSmog’s “expose,” which is really a list of Chris Wright’s marvelous attributes.

And these quotations:

“There is no climate crisis, and we’re not in the midst of an energy transition either.“ “These five terms: climate crisis, energy transition, carbon pollution, clean energy, and dirty energy are not only deceptive, they are in fact destructive deceptions. Destructive because they drive centrist politicians and regulators to oppose life-critical infrastructure like building pipelines and natural gas export terminals.” “… any negative impacts from climate change were clearly overwhelmed by the benefits of increasing energy consumption.“ “We have seen no increase in the frequency or intensity of hurricanes, tornadoes, droughts, or floods, despite endless fear-mongering of the media, politicians and activists. This is not my opinion. This is the facts, as contained in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports.” “Energy transition is another term that has been used to justify policies that deploy large government subsidies and mandates to enrich well-off and connected, while impoverishing everyone else. Yes, I am one of those needlessly enriched by these destructive policies, as increasing barriers to oil and gas production have predictably driven up prices and delivered record profitability in the oil and gas industry..“ “Haven’t these trillions of dollars of subsidies over 20 or 30 years driven at least the start of a real energy transition? In short, no. World demand for oil, natural gas, and coal hit all-time records last year.” “Carbon pollution is the most shameful marketing term that I’ve ever heard…. Carbon dioxide is not a pollutant. It is a greenhouse gas. Confusing these two is frightening kids.” “Clean energy and dirty energy are two other fact-free, shameless marketing labels…. It would be hard to call wind or solar clean or low environmental impact with a straight face." “The energy and climate dialog is fraught with so many challenges. Let’s not compound the problem by using destructively deceptive terms like climate crisis, energy transition, carbon pollution, clean energy, and dirty energy. These terms are nonsense. Let’s just be honest.”

#ChrisWright #Climate #EnergyTransition #DeSmog #MasterResource #DOE #DepartmentOfEnergy #CO2

