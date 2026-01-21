Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

The previous successes of the Heartland Institute in the EU/UK have been chronicled here and here. This post provides the latest DeSmog “expose” of Heartland’s successes, which is a fundraising/donation coup for James Taylor, as he explains below.

DeSmog’s investigative hit pieces are backfiring, which should concern financial supporters of this Left Progressive group. The latest example was amplified by James Taylor, head of the Heartland Institute and architect of its climate-related programs in the U.S. and abroad.

“Last week,” his recent fundraising letter went, “one of our loudest critics accidentally told the truth.” Taylor continued:

An activist website called Desmog published an article attempting to attack The Heartland Institute. Instead, it exposed just how far our influence now reaches. The article maps Heartland’s growing network across the UK and Europe. What was meant as a smear reads more like a progress report, documenting how our ideas are shaping energy and climate debates far beyond the United States.

He continued:

Heartland has been active in Europe for several years, and last December we formally launched the Heartland UK/Europe branch, led by Lois Perry. That decision strengthened our ability to engage directly with policymakers across the UK and the continent, bringing science and economic realism into debates too often dominated by climate alarmism. This week, I am in London, meeting with key leaders and partners. We are also celebrating the one-year anniversary of Heartland UK/Europe.

The good news? “The conversations taking place here reflect a growing willingness among policymakers to question net-zero mandates and reassess the real costs of extreme climate policies.” Taylor expands:

The article highlights Heartland events featuring leaders such as Nigel Farage, who has spoken at multiple Heartland gatherings, including our 40th Anniversary Benefit Dinner in Chicago and energy forums in London. These relationships matter. They position Heartland as a trusted advisor to reform-minded leaders who are pushing back against policies that threaten jobs, families, and energy security. Across Europe, Desmog also maps our engagement with lawmakers in Austria, Poland, and Germany.



The focus of those conversations is straightforward: Affordable energy. Food security. National sovereignty.

Results!

“That work is already producing results,” Taylor continued:

The European Union recently narrowed and delayed implementation of its Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive. This protects businesses and consumers from sweeping regulations that would have driven up costs and restricted freedom, aligning directly with an open letter that Heartland signed alongside 31 allied organizations.

Taylor ended with a (DeSmog-helped) fundraising request:

This is no longer a domestic fight. It is a global movement. And Heartland is helping lead it. If you are able to continue or deepen your support, you are helping ensure Heartland remains on offense, both here and abroad. Your partnership allows us to move quickly when opportunities arise and to respond decisively when critics attempt to silence us…. Thank you for standing with Heartland and for your commitment to freedom.

Previous Backfires

