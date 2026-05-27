Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
20m

"Let them eat cake" said Marie Antoinette. "Off with her head!" said the peones!

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Francis Turner's avatar
Francis Turner
26m

Holland not Denmark. I know they are both small flat countries bordering on Germany but they aren't the same one

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