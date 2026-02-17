The press release below comes from a group known as Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future. What’s interesting about the story is revealed in this description of the group:

Natural Allies is a coalition of industry, labor, end users and other stakeholders that recognize the foundational role natural gas and its infrastructure must play in America’s energy mix. Natural gas partnered with renewable energy can accelerate our path to a clean energy future – ensuring affordability and reliability while reducing carbon emissions domestically and internationally. Among its Leadership Council members include former U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu (D-LA), former Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH), former Congressman Kendrick Meek (D-FL), former Governor Terry McAuliffe (D-VA), and former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter.

And, this story title:

"New Poll Shows New York Voters Support Hochul’s Pragmatic Leadership on Natural Gas and Renewables by Wide Margins"

The following, in other words, could be described as a Democrat attempt to weasel out of the damage done by politicians such as Cuomo and Hochul who have let Manhattan elites in the NRDC and other ruling class NGOs lead them down the path of destruction as far as energy security is concerned. A more charitable interpretation is that these particular Democrats are trying to drag their party back to some semblance of sanity on energy. Either way, Hochul is only pragmatic to the extent she is being forced to be, or there would be no emphasis on renewables, and, as the reader who sent me this press release notes, “ I’ll bet the voters would like an all gas strategy even more.” Still, one has to be encouraged by this poll.

As New York heads into a gubernatorial election year, a new statewide survey of likely voters finds overwhelming support for a balanced, “all-of-the-above” energy strategy that combines renewable energy with natural gas to ensure affordability, reliability, and lower emissions.

The survey of 600 likely New York voters, conducted February 2–4, 2026 for Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future by bipartisan public affairs firm MAD Global Strategy, shows that 71% of voters want to vote for candidates for Governor and state legislature who seek out a middle ground on renewables and natural gas, rather than candidates who focus on enacting aggressive climate laws. That includes 58% of Democrats, 75% of undecided gubernatorial voters, and 66% of voters in the New York City media market. Affordability remains the dominant issue shaping voter attitudes: 81% of voters say their electric bills are too high, including 50% who say they are “much too high,” up 4 points since last year’s survey. When asked to identify their top two energy priorities, 87% selected affordability and finances, followed by 62% who cited reliable energy, and 40% who pointed to low emissions and climate change. This is a 5-point shift since last May toward prioritizing affordability. The poll also tested voter reaction to recent high-profile energy decisions in New York: Broad majorities also support the need for more natural gas in New York based on third-party warnings about grid reliability and affordability. Natural Allies asked voters about the state’s independent grid operator warning of potential electricity shortfalls and blackout risks - which moved 67 percent of voters to support an all-of-the-above strategy. Similar levels of support (66%) follow when voters hear from the Democratic-aligned Progressive Policy Institute about New York’s failure to achieve its climate goals despite rising electric costs. “This poll shows New Yorkers strongly support a balanced approach to energy that includes both renewables and natural gas, and Governor Hochul’s recent decisions and comments prove she is on the right path. Voters agree with her by wide margins, even if those decisions anger small corners of her own Party,” said former Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr., a Co-Chair of Natural Allies. “It also shows that whether it’s Donald Trump canceling offshore wind, or environmental activists trying to stop natural gas - voters oppose both extremes and want more balance. With growing concerns about energy costs, natural gas and renewables working together is smart policy and smart politics.” Importantly, despite conventional wisdom about deep blue states like New York, natural gas remains the second most popular energy source in the state with a +48% net positive rating, nearly matching solar’s +54% net positive rating. “New York is in a challenging moment right now and for the foreseeable future on energy. The power grid is warning of electricity shortfalls, while business groups and progressive allies are warning about rising costs because of impractical climate mandates. We need to act now,” added former New York Lieutenant Governor Robert Duffy, a Co-Chair of Natural Allies. “By expanding our natural gas infrastructure alongside renewables, we can grow our economy, improve affordability, and cut emissions with a reliable grid. This is exactly why I continue to support Governor Hochul’s all-of-the-above approach to energy.” From a national perspective, the data indicates a broader lesson for Democratic leaders that these policies are popular even in deep blue states. “This polling confirms something many of us have seen across the country: when Democratic leaders govern in reality and publicly acknowledge the continued role of natural gas alongside renewables, they aren’t punished by their base, they are in fact rewarded,” added former Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan, a Co-Chair of Natural Allies.“Governor Hochul’s recent positioning on energy provides a roadmap for Democrats across the country. At a time of exploding demand and rising costs, Democrats should talk about natural gas and energy honestly, to deliver practical solutions that benefit working families and job creation.” Additionally, the survey found Governor Hochul currently holding a 13-point lead in a hypothetical gubernatorial matchup with Republican Bruce Blakeman (47-34%), with 17% undecided, while her job approval has improved four points since last May (44% approve, to 48% disapprove). The poll was conducted by MAD Global Strategy via text-to-web survey February 2–4, 2026 among 600 likely New York voters. The margin of error is +/- 4.0%. A copy of the poll briefing memo is attached here.

The story is, in fact, good, as revealed in the poll, but I doubt anyone is praising Kathy Hochul for her pragmatism. No, they’re praising the fact she has been forced to retreat in the face of the midterms, as are all Democrats on issue after issue.

