Zack Colman, Benjamin Storrow and Annie Snider write in Politico, more than 15 years after federal regulators officially recognized that greenhouse gas pollution threatens “current and future generations,” their most ambitious efforts to defuse that threat have been blocked in the courts and by Trump’s rule-slicing buzzsaw.



Action by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would extend that streak by wiping out a Biden-era regulation on power plants—leaving the nation’s second-largest source of climate pollution unshackled until at least the early 2030s. Rules aimed at lessening climate pollution from transportation, the nation’s No. 1 source, are also on the Trump hit list.

At the same time, Trump’s appointees have spent months shutting down climate programs, firing their workers and gutting research into the problem, while making it harder for states such as California to tackle the issue on their own.



One former Democratic adviser said her own party needs to find a message that resonates with broad swaths of the electorate. “There’s no way around it—the left strategy on climate needs to be rethought,” said Jody Freeman, who served as counselor for energy and climate change in President Barack Obama’s White House. “We’ve lost the culture war on climate, and we have to figure out a way for it to not be a niche leftist movement.”



Trump’s new strategy of ditching greenhouse gas limits altogether is legally questionable, experts involved in crafting the Obama and Biden power plant rules say. But they acknowledged the Trump admin will significantly weaken rules on power plants’ climate pollution, at a moment when the trends are going in that direction.



Meanwhile, Congress has become harsher terrain for climate action. In May, 35 House Democrats and Sen. Elissa Slotkin crossed the aisle and voted to kill an EPA waiver that had allowed California to set more stringent tailpipe pollution standards for vehicles to deal with its historically smoggy skies. California was planning to use that waiver to end sales of internal combustion engine vehicles in 2035, a rule 10 other states and the District of Columbia had planned to follow.



Our Take: Did we read that right—a former Obama admin official admitting that the climate movement was really a culture war? Wow! Next, we’ll get an admission from a ex-Biden official that efforts at an energy transition, including the IRA, will have zero effect on the climate… that it’s all been a giant swing and miss... one that's squandered untold amounts of time, money and resources in our dealing with climate change... a clinic in political mismanagement, misguided policy, and corporate welfare.

My Take: What this post demonstrates is that Democrats thirst for power above all else. They always shift on a dime and demagogue in precisely the opposite direction from an hour before, when the spoils of power are at issue. We saw it most recently with illegal immigration, which Democrats fought vigorously against it until they decided aliens could be converted to voters.

Then, we saw them abandon blue-collar Americans again and completely for elitist environmentalists with piles of cold hard cash. Now that it’s all falling apart, they’re ready to make another move. Will they now tack away from their grifter and trust-funder friends and reject the climate con? I doubt it because they still need the elites’ money, but it could happen simply because they have no choice.As Trump likes to say, “we’ll see.”

