Politico is green leftist propaganda. Nonetheless, it’s important to check it out from time to time just to understand how the other side sees things. An article yesterday proves my point. It’s titled “Democrats Retreat on Climate: ‘It’s one of the more disappointing turnabouts’," and it demonstrates how badly Democrats have handled the climate issue. They thought it was a winner because their principal funders today are consumed with luxury beliefs and causes. But they ignored the reality of the impacts on their traditional blue-collar constituencies. And, now they’re suddenly realizing it.

Gavin Newsom smiles like a Cheshire Cat over raising gas prices but other Democrats are starting to run scared Politico tells us

Here is some of what the writers of the article tell Democrats in the form of a warning (emphasis added):

Stung by the party’s sweeping losses in November and desperate to win back working-class voters, the Democratic Party is in retreat on climate change. Nowhere is that retrenchment more jarring than in the nation’s most populous state, a longtime bastion of progressive politics on the environment. In the past two weeks alone, California Democrats have retrenched on environmental reviews for construction projects, a cap on oil industry profits, and clean fuel mandates. Elected officials are warning that ambitious laws and mandates are driving up the state’s onerous cost of living, echoing longstanding Republican arguments and frustrating some allies who say Democrats are capitulating to political pressure…

But they’re in a far different position than during Trump’s first term, when they were signing deals with automakers to keep the state’s emissions rules afloat — and even two years ago, when they were taking on oil companies by threatening to cap their profits. It’s a reversal that is dismaying to climate activists, an outspoken part of the Democratic Party’s base. And it’s a trade-off — freighted with significant and potentially long-lasting policy implications — that party leaders are making in an effort to regain political strength… Other parts of the country are pulling back on climate policies in the name of affordability, too. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is delaying plans for a carbon-trading system and slowing enforcement of the state’s rules for clean cars and trucks, which follow California’s. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is similarly pausing on carbon trading. And in Congress, some 36 Democrats — including two from California — signed on to the effort to overturn California’s vehicle rules. But California, as the state with the strongest suite of climate policies and a decades-long reputation of stalwart environmentalism, is now becoming an unlikely leader in Democrats’ pivot as they try to respond to cost-of-living concerns that they fret may have cost them the election… The backtracking reflects a pervasive sense that once-popular climate policies are exacting a political price by pushing up energy and housing costs, draining support from both Democratic candidates and climate policies themselves… “Affordability” has become the watchword for Democrats who saw inflation woes drive votes to Republicans across the 2024 ballot. In a poll presented to Assembly Democrats during a caucus meeting, cost of living led voters’ stated priorities. Climate change sat in last place… State laws explicitly direct California to move away from fossil fuels, which would mean putting the state’s historically large and politically powerful oil industry out of business. Yet, the threat of plummeting production — with two refineries announcing their plans to close within the past year — has rattled elected officials, who fear plunging capacity could lead to a price spike.

That last bolded line tells all. The climate cult doesn’t care one whit about energy affordability, but such heartlessness doesn’t sell well, so they just ignore price impacts until those impacts become too obvious, at which point they affect surprise. That allows the politicians to initially jump on board the climate train to please their donors, but also provides them a ready excuse to jump off later, which is now, politicians being the most fickle people on the planet.

#Climate #California #Affordabability #Oil #NaturalGas #Prices

Share