Grist is a leftist journal, anti-fracking and pro-green to the core, but it is sounding an alarm today, suggesting their followers need to change their tune or lose the war. Their article is provocatively titled “Why Democrats aren’t talking about climate change much anymore - Make way for the “cheap energy” agenda.” It is startling in its candor and its solution to the fact “Save the Planet” isn’t selling in real terms, is to forge an even bigger lie.

Consider the following:

Nearly a year after the 2024 election, Democrats are still trying to figure out what went wrong. In the midst of this soul-searching, a new piece of advice has appeared: “Don’t say climate change.” That’s the takeaway from a recent poll by the Searchlight Institute, a new Democratic think tank. Americans said they see climate change as a problem, but it’s rarely one of their top issues — voters in battleground states are more concerned with affordability and health care. But when asked which issue they think the Democratic Party prioritizes, climate change was number one. This mismatch might explain, at least in part, why Democrats often get portrayed as out of touch. “Advocates and elected officials should understand that their messages are actively weakened by a focus on ‘climate’ over affordability and low energy prices, and that voters are looking for immediate help with rising costs rather than solutions to abstract problems,” Searchlight’s post about the polling said… Advocacy groups are on board, too, with the League of Conservation Voters, Climate Power, and others running an ad blitz this summer blaming Republicans for increasing energy costs. Over the last decade, activists and organizations pushed Democratic politicians to take climate change seriously. The youth-led Sunrise Movement rose to prominence as a force in climate politics in 2018, when activists stormed into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, demanding a Green New Deal. They eventually succeeded in helping to elevate climate change in the party’s platform. Democrats even passed the country’s most ambitious climate legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act, in 2022 to accelerate the adoption of clean energy through tax credits and incentives — a sweeping effort dismantled by Republicans this year…

[I]t appears that climate change had already started to vanish from the national conversation, well before Searchlight’s poll came out. Media coverage of the topic has dropped roughly in half since 2023, according to Anthony Leiserowitz, the director of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. His group’s polling has found that compared to previous years, Americans say they are hearing less about climate change in the news, on social media, and from people they know. They’re not seeking out as much information on their own, either: There’s been a sharp decline in Google News searches for “climate change” since 2023… Searchlight and others dispute the idea that Democrats have to talk about climate change to get political action on it, arguing that it’s easier to pass legislation on an issue that hasn’t been dragged into a polarizing national discussion. “There’s a lot of action that was very important for climate change, for example, that happened in what’s been called ‘secret’ or ‘quiet Congress,’ behind the scenes,” said Josh Freed, senior vice president for climate and energy at the think tank Third Way… There’s increasing recognition that the way politicians have talked about climate change, full of jargon and abstract language, is also part of the problem. “The way to victory is to talk about price,” said Senator Brian Schatz, a Hawai‘i Democrat who has been a vocal advocate for climate action, at a recent New York Times event. “You could talk about the planetary emergency and mitigation and adaptation, and you could throw in some environmental justice rhetoric, and by the time you’re done talking, people think you don’t care about them.”

Amazing, isn’t it? This article reveals something cultists never recognize. The real test of priorities in the public’s mind is not what they say is important but, rather, what they are willing to prioritize with their own money. The cultists are learning it now, but why? Because electric prices in places such as California, Germany, and the UK are outrageously high, and the public is starting to understand the cause, which is the forcing of intermittent energy onto the grid only duplicates baseload and makes it less efficient, driving net costs through the roof.

That’s also why the Grist strategy of talking about the costs will never work. Consumers have already learned unreliables aren’t free as espoused for decades now. Talking about the costs is only going to confirm what the public now strongly suspects: green energy is a grift and it’s costing them big-time. So, bring it on!

