The great Jo Nova just put up a superb post that I share below, with some of my own thoughts following:

Warmer temperatures cause dementia now, don’t you know? You might have thought it was ultra-processed foods, pesticides, too much whiskey, or herpes viruses, but it was just too many warm nights. It’s not that our couch-potato muscles turned to jello when we stopped having to chop wood or hand-wash the clothes in the copper. The real culprit was your car and your beefsteak, plastic bags, internal combustion engines.

Humans live in towns that vary from -50°C in Siberia to more than 40°C hot in Ethiopia, that’s a whopping 90 degree range. Who knew we were only another half a degree away from a mass neurological meltdown?

EuroNews has a full omnibus of neurological disorders under the climate change banner: migraines, Parkinsons, dementia, stroke, Lyme disease, even malaria. The cause-and-effect chain is somewhat sketchy, let’s just say, but high temperatures cause strokes, and even though heat strokes are only 1% of all strokes, that could rise to 5% or even 8% in the future, one day, maybe in 20 or 30 years, after this expert has retired.

In the meantime, heat is affecting sleep right now, he says — except in homes with air conditioners, thinks Jo, which means dementia rates should be falling because air conditioner use keeps rising, right? For some reason, the neurologist did not think of this.

Climate change is putting Europe’s brain health at risk Rising temperatures, poor air quality and the spread of infectious diseases could increase the burden of neurological disorders, with the most vulnerable communities facing the greatest risks. Neurological disorders, ranging from migraines to dementia and Parkinson’s disease, affect around one in three people over their lifetime, according to estimates cited by neurologist Ulf Kallweit, who is also a co-chair of the environmental influences task force at the European Academy of Neurology. Combined with mental health conditions, they accounted for an estimated global economic burden of €1.5 trillion in 2019. “Everybody is somehow affected or knows somebody who is affected by a neurological disorder,” Kallweit told Euronews Health on the sidelines of the European Health Forum Gastein. As climate change drives temperatures higher, the situation could deteriorate further, he warned, worsening existing conditions and potentially increasing the risk of developing neurological disorders.

That cause-and-effect chain: global warming disrupts sleep

Heat can also affect brain health indirectly by disrupting sleep. Tropical nights, when temperatures remain above 20°C overnight, make it harder for the body to cool down. This can interfere with deep sleep and prevent people from recovering properly overnight. “Everybody who experienced the last summer knows that sleep gets worse in these kind of heat nights,” Kallweit said. Prolonged sleep disruption may have more serious consequences than a few restless nights. “If you don’t sleep well, not maybe one night, but for a longer time, there’s a huge increase, let’s say, for the risk of getting a stroke or also becoming demented,” he said.

Where is the Emergency Air Conditioner Campaign?

Obviously, if the hot nights are stopping people sleeping, the answer staring everyone in their face is “Air conditioning”. While the politicians want to solve this by giving rich people batteries and solar panels to reduce CO2 and make nights cooler in a hundred years time, the obvious answer is to give poor people subsidized air conditioners instead and solve this today.

For some reason Ulf Kallweit didn’t think of this either. But he did notice poor people were more at risk, and that they might not be able to afford an air conditioner:

If they live in deprived neighbourhoods, their health risks rise further. Recent research has found that people living in socioeconomic deprivation have poorer indicators of brain health, including lower total brain volume and more signs of vascular damage. “If you have heat and you cannot afford an AC, then you are more bothered,” Kallweit said. Access to healthy food, housing conditions and the surrounding environment can also shape people’s health, he added.

If there was the remotest connection to reality here, and they really wanted to stop dementia, they’d be calling for an Emergency Air Conditioner program. A way to make sure that poor people can get an air conditioner and a national program (what a radical thought) to get cheap electricity so poor people could live longer healthier lives.

It’s time to drill the North Sea to protect your brain.

If only Euronews could have employed a science writer who was trained to ask hard questions… if Climate Change is having any effect on our brains, it’s making journalists stupider.

That last sentence says it all. Most of the media consists of green energy sycophants who don’t want to ask tough questions, but that’s only half the problem. As Obama’s Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications famously said:

“The average reporter we talk to is 27 years old, and their only reporting experience consists of being around political campaigns. That’s a sea change. They literally know nothing.”

The reporter in this case is Giedrė Peseckytė, a Lithuanian journalist who, it is said, specializes in EU health policy. She is, according to Grok, currently a Health Reporter at POLITICO Europe and likely came out of journalism school a decade or so ago. Enough said?

#JoNova #EuroNews #Climate #BrainHealth #AirConditioning

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