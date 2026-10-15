Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Bruce Thielen's avatar
Bruce Thielen
Oct 15

We wouldn’t have to read about these foolish studies if our western governments would stop funding these studies. We need to eliminate the government funding for all climate studies that claim to study the impact of climate change on anything.

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Meredith Trimble's avatar
Meredith Trimble
Oct 15

Ok, now I am 77, so soon should qualify for climate change reimbursement by the WHO? UN? CCP?

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