Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

Pennsylvania state Rep. Greg Vitali, a radical Democrat and the majority chairman of the state House Environmental & Natural Resource Protection Committee, introduced legislation (H.B. 1946) this week that would increase the current setback distances for unconventional oil and gas wells in Pennsylvania from 500 feet to 2,500 feet, effectively banning all new shale drilling in the state. Period. End of sentence.

And, Vitali (and the other radicals who have signed on to the bill) know it. The bill doesn’t stand a chance in the Republican-controlled Senate, but that’s not the point. The point is (a) fundraising, and (b) there is no other reason, except fundraising.

This isn’t the first time the PA Dems have introduced a bill to establish shale-killing setbacks. They did it in 2023 (see PA Dem Senators Intro Bill to Ban New Shale Drilling Using Setbacks).

Eight other Democrats joined Vitali as co-sponsors of the current ban-drilling bill:

Vitali issued this press release to announce the latest fundraising effort:

PA state Rep. Greg Vitali, D-Delaware, has introduced legislation (H.B. 1946) that would increase the current setback distances for unconventional oil and gas wells in Pennsylvania. “Current setback distances allow for drilling way too close to homes, schools, hospitals, drinking water supplies and other things, putting public health and the environment at risk,” said Vitali, who serves as majority chairman of the state House Environmental & Natural Resource Protection Committee. “Well pads emit methane, volatile organic compounds and particulate matter, which are injurious to human health. Well pads also periodically spill produced water containing chemicals that contaminate our waterways.” Currently, unconventional wells are prohibited from being drilled within 500 feet of any building, 1,000 feet of any drinking water source and 300 feet of any natural body of water. Vitali’s bill would establish greater setback distances as follows: 2,500 feet from any building.

5,000 feet from any school, hospital or long-term care facility.

2,500 feet from any drinking water source, including water wells, surface water intakes or reservoirs.

750 feet from any natural body of water, including streams, springs and wetlands. Unconventional gas wells target natural gas trapped in shale formations using techniques such as horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing. The increased setback requirements in H.B. 1946 are consistent with recommendations from the 2020 43rd Statewide Investigating Grand Jury Report on the shale gas industry.*

There is no text of the proposed bill on the legislative website as yet.

Although PA Senate Dems also promised a corresponding bill, none has been introduced in this session so far.

A closing thought on how you know this is not a serious effort on the part of the hypocritical left…

The setback rule would only apply to oil and gas wells. What about geothermal? A geothermal well uses the same identical techniques, same equipment, same everything as fracking a shale well. Yet geothermal is not included in this bill. If fracking is so dangerous and polluting that it needs to be done half a mile away, why is the very same fracking not bad if it’s a geothermal well? Why are there no setbacks for geothermal?

Editor’s Note: This is all so rotten. These people are, frankly, ignorant of anything to do with energy, fracking, or anything at all to do with life in the communities where fracking is taking place. Moreover, they couldn’t care less. I’ve testified before Greg Vitali and some of his Democrat friends.

It was obvious they were getting their questions sent to them by cell phone texts from their environmental extremist friends. They knew nothing else and didn’t care to learn. With one exception from Western Pennsylvania, every Democrat was interested in one thing only, virtue signaling to please their NGO-funded supporters and ignorant urban voters.

Seven of the nine sponsors of this fracking ban, in fact, come from Philadelphia or its suburbs. Another comes from York County, and the ninth, Tarah Probst, is a lawyer from East Stroudsburg, which is now essentially part of the greater New York City metro area. Not one of these Reps is from anywhere near where fracking is taking place, where it’s possible, or where economies have been revived by it. It’s all ugly virtual signaling and pure demagoguery.

