Second Amendment defenders are used to misinformation and lies from government officials concerning guns and, yes, Joe Biden and Kathy Hochul, we are talking about you. For those who doubt the deceptions, take a look at the story Hochul’s administration is telling regarding electric vehicles (EV’s) for a sample of the ‘straight shooting’ that comes from our New York State government.

Home charging stations will be a necessity for EVs and other charging stations will obviously also be required. The bigger picture, however, is much broader and has much deeper consequences than Kathy would have you believe.

Considering putting an EV charging station in your house? Information concerning EV charging stations is offered by NYSERDA here. It presents a quite different picture than Hochul and company present in their public statements. After you see this, you should have some doubts about anything the NY government is saying about anything...if you don’t already. (Since we already have experience with misinformation on firearms, why should electric vehicles be any different?)

Level 1 EV charging stations are nothing more than a standard, 3 prong, 120v outlet. A portable cord is used to charge the car. Chargers provide 2-5 miles of electric range for each hour of charging. 12 hours of charging will get you a maximum of 60 miles! That’s less than an hour of highway driving.

Note: This is barely practical even as a home use charging station. It might be okay for short daily commutes. Presumably, you could keep the battery charged to 100% by ‘topping off’ but the long recharge time eliminates longer commutes or any other extensive travel. If you drove 100 miles, it would take 24 hours to recharge.

Level 2 EV charging stations use 208-240v and use a standard connector that applies to all cars except Tesla. Tesla has an adapter. Chargers provide about 20 miles of range per charging hour. 12 hours of charging will get you a maximum of 240 miles. That’s less than 4 hours of highway driving. This charging station could be used at home or in work places or parking garages but the car must be parked for several hours. Level 2 charging stations range from $1-$4,000 per port plus installation costs are $2-$10,000, inclusive of labor, materials and permitting. (Estimates probably apply to home installation. Commercial installation would probably be more expensive.)

Note: This seems like the minimum charging level someone would want for convenience and necessary for any longer daily commutes, unless you like living on-the-edge of running out of battery on the road with a Level 1. (Unfortunately, you cannot carry an extra 5 gallon can of electricity for emergencies.)

This would be an expensive upgrade. Hard to imagine it would ever pay for itself in a home, especially if you need two EV’s for two-worker households. It gets even more expensive when you include the added cost of more expensive electric vehicles.

This has some limited commercial applications.

How many of these would employers install for their employees at $14,000 each plus extraordinary electrical upgrades? Would the employer charge for their use? A 50 employee business would require a $700,000 investment, minimum.

Direct Current Fast Chargers (DCFC) require 3-phase power and up to 500V to provide 50-400kW of charging power. Two common DC connection standards exist and are available on many electric cars, except for Tesla, which uses its own connector. DCFC charging stations are about $25-$50,000 in equipment cost plus $50-$100,000 in electrical service upgrades. A DCFC can provide more than 100 miles of range in an hour.

Note: Billionaires might get these for their home but these are exclusively for commercial use and not for use by the bourgeoisie. And don’t expect motels to invest in these.

If you plan on taking a trip in an EV, you would have to plan for access into a DCFC charging station – and taking the time needed to recharge. (And hope there is not a line!) Don’t count on a motel or a friend’s house since their charging station probably won’t give you enough range.

If experience means anything, the NYS cost estimates are probably low. In addition, switching from fossil fuel heating and fossil fuel cars to all electric heating and EV’s will necessitate a mammoth upgrade in the electrical supply system which will be reflected in your electric bill and inflation.

The mileage estimates are, presumably, for unloaded vehicles. Using a pickup to get a load from the hardware store or piling the family into the car will significantly decrease the range.

The mileage estimates are, I’ll bet, for flat and level places. NYS has a variety of environments and many people in NY are surrounded by hills, which will impact mileage estimates - negatively.

Back on July 27, 2022, SCOPE did another email about electric trucks hauling stuff. It’s worth a reread. In addition, the part in the email about the increase in the copper supply needed to become all electric is a great example of government planning.

This isn’t about whether or not you believe in the various climate change theories. This is about the government being truthful in explaining and justifying the consequences of its actions. Like everything about the transition from fossil fuels, this is horribly more complicated and expensive than the government would have you believe. Kinda like gun control.

