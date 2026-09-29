The Canadian group Friends of Science Society provides climate science and energy insights to the public and policymakers. Earlier this year, the Friends interviewed Dr. Tammy Nemeth, an energy analyst and historian. who does a podcast titled “The Nemeth Report: Energy Realism for a Complicated Century.” During the 5-minute interviewc, Nemeth discusses, in brief, decarbonized oil, carbon markets, and the EU’s emissions trading system, all of which are a mess:

Enjoy!

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