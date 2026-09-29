Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Harry's avatar
Harry
Sep 29

“Making Canada an energy superpower” and “carbon capture” are two mutually exclusive things. The entire point of “decarbonized oil” is to ensure that no pipeline is ever built, as the imposition of the carbon capture requirement makes pipelines uneconomical. I believe that the technical term for this kind of thing is “sucking and blowing at the same time.”

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