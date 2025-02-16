The Fraser Institute has produced another fascinating report indicating just how much of a fantasy Canada’s decarbonization plan truly is. Here is the sad story:

The federal government’s plan to eliminate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from electricity generation by 2050 is impossible in practical terms, finds a new study published today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank. Due to population growth, economic growth and the transition to electrified transportation, electricity demand in Canada will increase substantially in coming years. “To meet existing and future electricity demand with low-emitting or zero-emitting sources within the government’s timeline, Canada would need to rapidly build infrastructure on a scale never before seen in the country’s history,” said Kenneth P. Green, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute and author of Rapid Decarbonization of Electricity and Future Supply Constraints. For example, to generate the electricity needed through 2050 solely with solar power, we’d need to build 840 solar-power generation stations the size of Alberta’s Travers Solar Project. At a construction time of two years per project, this would take 1,680 construction years to accomplish. If we relied solely on wind power, Canada would need to build 574 wind-power installations the size of Quebec’s Seigneurie de Beaupre wind-power station. At a construction time of two years per project, this would take 1,150 construction years to accomplish. If we relied solely on hydropower, we’d need to build 134 hydro-power facilities the size of the Site C power station in British Columbia. At a construction time of seven years per project, this would take 938 construction years to accomplish.

If we relied solely on nuclear power, we’d need to construct 16 new nuclear plants the size of Ontario’s Bruce Nuclear Generating Station. At a construction time of seven years per project, this would take 112 construction years to accomplish. Currently, the process of planning and constructing electricity-generation facilities in Canada is often marked by delays and significant cost overruns. For B.C.’s Site C project, it took approximately 43 years from the initial planning studies in 1971 to environmental certification in 2014, with project completion expected in 2025 at a cost of $16 billion. “When Canadians assess the viability of the federal government’s emission-reduction timelines, they should understand the practical reality of electricity generation in Canada,” Green said.

The report also includes this nice graphic:

The report is worth reading in full, but, unfortunately, it includes some misleading information regarding natural gas, assigning it a ridiculous land use intensity figure, for instance, and here is another view, much more favorable to gas:

The emphasis of the Fraser Insitute is clearly on promoting nuclear. There’s no question nuclear should be promoted, but it’s also pricey. The real answer is a balance of coal (low cost, easily stored), gas (low cost, clean) and nuclear (clean, easily stored). Any pretense that we should depend on just one of these as the alternative to renewables (unaffordable and undependable), is bollocks. Moreover, the premise of decarbonization, the very stuff of life, is evaporating faster than rubbing alcohol under a hair dryer.

