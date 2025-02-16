Decarbonization Is Not Only Based on A Flawed Premise, But Is Simply Unachievable on A Practical Basis
The Fraser Institute has produced another fascinating report indicating just how much of a fantasy Canada’s decarbonization plan truly is. Here is the sad story:
The federal government’s plan to eliminate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from electricity generation by 2050 is impossible in practical terms, finds a new study published today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.
Due to population growth, economic growth and the transition to electrified transportation, electricity demand in Canada will increase substantially in coming years.
“To meet existing and future electricity demand with low-emitting or zero-emitting sources within the government’s timeline, Canada would need to rapidly build infrastructure on a scale never before seen in the country’s history,” said Kenneth P. Green, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute and author of Rapid Decarbonization of Electricity and Future Supply Constraints.
For example, to generate the electricity needed through 2050 solely with solar power, we’d need to build 840 solar-power generation stations the size of Alberta’s Travers Solar Project. At a construction time of two years per project, this would take 1,680 construction years to accomplish.
If we relied solely on wind power, Canada would need to build 574 wind-power installations the size of Quebec’s Seigneurie de Beaupre wind-power station. At a construction time of two years per project, this would take 1,150 construction years to accomplish.
If we relied solely on hydropower, we’d need to build 134 hydro-power facilities the size of the Site C power station in British Columbia. At a construction time of seven years per project, this would take 938 construction years to accomplish.
If we relied solely on nuclear power, we’d need to construct 16 new nuclear plants the size of Ontario’s Bruce Nuclear Generating Station. At a construction time of seven years per project, this would take 112 construction years to accomplish.
Currently, the process of planning and constructing electricity-generation facilities in Canada is often marked by delays and significant cost overruns. For B.C.’s Site C project, it took approximately 43 years from the initial planning studies in 1971 to environmental certification in 2014, with project completion expected in 2025 at a cost of $16 billion.
“When Canadians assess the viability of the federal government’s emission-reduction timelines, they should understand the practical reality of electricity generation in Canada,” Green said.
The report also includes this nice graphic:
The report is worth reading in full, but, unfortunately, it includes some misleading information regarding natural gas, assigning it a ridiculous land use intensity figure, for instance, and here is another view, much more favorable to gas:
The emphasis of the Fraser Insitute is clearly on promoting nuclear. There’s no question nuclear should be promoted, but it’s also pricey. The real answer is a balance of coal (low cost, easily stored), gas (low cost, clean) and nuclear (clean, easily stored). Any pretense that we should depend on just one of these as the alternative to renewables (unaffordable and undependable), is bollocks. Moreover, the premise of decarbonization, the very stuff of life, is evaporating faster than rubbing alcohol under a hair dryer.
the important energy 'transition' is not decarbonization per se or cleanliness but intensification that increases the total ouput, and the output per ecosystem impact, e.g. habitat change, toxic materials, GHG accumulation. energy powers individuals' endeavors and the human journey -- capacity must go up and with it intensification that conserves ecosystems while wealth and knowledge rise indefinitely and ever faster. politicization of energy development weakens market signals in private and public organizations - in the commercial environment for energy corporations, the internal competitions in utility systems, public-private commercialization initiatives, international sales, strategic planning, and revenue neutral hazard tax. intertwined with increasing market signal is developing valid quantitative analysis which is a result of systems engineering rigor, discovery, and improvement. an engineering paradigm of 'design for intensity and safety' would have an earlier and hence broader impact supplementing unfettered market signals. maybe the upshot is coal use where nothing better is feasible, hydro where not developed e.g. the Mississippi, Africa, N2N as the primary global foundation -- increase LNG capacity and develop/commercialize fission technology to become affordable and meet various sector needs. Despite the pro-oil backlash against apocalyptic empathic degrowth regulation, GHG accumulation is a concern, it is very gradual, its interaction with other temperature cyclic factors uncertain, severity uncertain, and for all these reasons the abruptness of change should be moderated. happily this moderation aligns with the overall need for energy and production intensity.