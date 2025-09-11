Energy Security and Freedom

Tom Sash
26m

Dessler is truly a clown...but he sure has his following. I assume all of his "students", er, disciples, chose Dessler because of his Climate Cult High Priest status, and therefore are drinking his Kool-Aid. What an uphill battle the world has had, and will continue to have, with regard to energy and climate realism!

You can tell that Dessler is more interested in extremism than facts, by his comment:

"Our comment on the DOE CWG report is done. It tips the scales at 439 pages, approx. 3x longer than the DOE report. This is related to Brandolini’s law: The amount of energy needed to refute bullshit is an order of magnitude bigger than that needed to produce it."

An "order of magnitude" would be 10x longer, not 3x longer...so maybe, just maybe, he did NOT refute "bullshit".

