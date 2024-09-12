Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars has another very good video up on the subject of used EVs for sale. Check it out!

Toward the end of the video, Geoff demonstrates how EV subsides have so distorted the used car market that one cannot find high mileage used diesel cars as government has chosen to instead subsidize lower mileage hybrids. It’s an upside down world and the green slime is drowning our common sense.

#EVs #Climate #Cars #Hybrids #UsedEVs #EVs

