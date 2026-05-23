The following 14-minute video answers many questions regarding electricity demands related to AI data centers and the possibilities of using nuclear energy to address them. Mark Mills addresses the issues and, most importantly, the velocity of demand compared to the cost and regulation challenges associated with nuclear. Mills is always at the top of his game, so enjoy!

#Nuclear #AI #MarkMills #NuclearEnergy #SMRs #Demand #Costs #Electricity

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