Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
7h

Just as states are trial grounds for new ideas and policies, now we see cities and counties as testing grounds. It won't be long before the deniers are economically behind the builders of data centers, just as blue states are economically lagging red states.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
7h

The fears about citizens electricity rate increases and noise and water are easily resolved with facility design. You can place the facility away from populated areas. So there is really no reason for the fear - just require a quality design by a reliable builder. That may just be detrimental to the speculative promoters and may favor the ‘hyierscalers’ - it’s all about the entities capabilities and business stability. And then there’s the local authorities quality - maybe better stated as ethics and morality.

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