Our friend Kevin Killough, a reporter from Just The News, just wrote a fascinating article on data center opposition, comparing it to the now largely (though not entirely) defunct campaign against fracking. He makes some astute observations.
Here is some of what Kevin says (emphasis added):
According to Aterio, there were 656 data centers under construction in February. There are 887 under construction today. In the U.S., there are nearly 2,200 data centers operating, and more than 4,500 have been announced…
The opposition to hydraulic fracturing was highly visible, with celebrity endorsements, award-winning documentaries, and outrageous anticsaimed at drawing attention for the cause of banning fracking.
Fracktivists, as critics called them, scored some successes, including a ban on fracking in New York and the United Kingdom. Yet, despite their efforts, the U.S. fracking industry leapt forward, launching the U.S. into the world’s largest producer of oil and gas…
A recent Gallup poll showed that 71% of Americans oppose local construction of AI data centers, and voters approved 40 of 41 ballot measures across ten states in the midterms. Only 17 of the measures were bans or partial bans, but local restrictions of varying types enjoy overwhelming voter support.
Whether the combination of public opposition and government regulation will succeed in reversing the explosive growth in data centers or, like fracking, be overwhelmed by the industry’s ambition remains to be seen.
There’s one important difference between fracking and artificial intelligence, which could either help or hinder the industry. Fracking was an industry concentrated where shale deposits offered commercial potential for drillers, and most of the country doesn’t live in those areas.
Data Centers, on the other hand, can be built just about anywhere, meaning many more local communities would be impacted by them. But this alsos means that data center developers will have more flexibility to build where they’re welcomed.
Like anti-fracking activists, data center opponents also have the potential to overplay their hand. A Maryland woman, activist Taylor Frazier McCollum, gathered more than 25,000 signatures in a campaign that helped stall a $5 billion data center project in Prince George’s County. She was recently blasted in conservative media for her successful crusade against a massive hyperscale data center planned a mile from her home.
Promoters of the facility say it would have created jobs and economic activity. It was slated to be built in Prince George’s County, which faces a $130 billion deficit, on an undeveloped lot that was the location of a shopping mall that closed in 2002. Now, it will sit empty and unused for the foreseeable future.
When it was reported that McCollum allegedly accepted funding from an environmentalist group linked to the pro-China billionaire Roy Singham and the Chinese Communist Party, the criticism ramped up. McCollum stated that no funds were transferred or donated to her and that she received no money from outside organizations connected to China, according to local TV news outlet WJLA. In the same denial, she admitted that her campaign was helped by the pro-China groups helping her campaign become viral on social media.
China is increasingly suspected of supporting opposition to data centers in the U.S. as a way to impede competition in the race for artificial intelligence…
While the general climate movement continues to oppose fossil fuel development in general, the anti-fracking movement has largely fizzled as the industry argued that opponents were full of more hype than facts…
As data centers expand, opponents may lose credibility unless their dire predictions come true. Otherwise, as people grow accustomed to living next to these facilities, communities that oppose them miss out on economic opportunities, and people turn against activists supported by foreign interests, the data center outrage could fade into history.
Kevin has it correct, as I see it. As I have previously related, a member of my wife’s extended family who previously worked on pipelines (and loved it) is now helping to build a data center, an event much welcomed by his wife and children, who weren’t previously sure where they stood on the issue. One can assume that’s happening to many others as well. Moreover, Kevin’s point that data centers aren’t restricted to certain geographies. Rather, they can go where they’re wanted, as long as they have power. That makes all the difference.
We humans are prone to fear-mongering, and history is full of examples that proved ephemeral in the end. Consider, courtesy of Grok, the following historical examples of fear campaigns or moral panics against new industries and technologies that largely fizzled (or were overtaken by reality) relatively quickly:
Thomas Edison’s campaign against alternating current (AC) electricity (1880s–1890s). During the “War of the Currents,” Edison (whose patents and business model favored direct current) publicly demonized AC as lethally dangerous. His allies staged grim public demonstrations electrocuting animals with AC to scare the public and lawmakers. The campaign failed. AC proved far more practical for long-distance transmission, won major contracts (including the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair and Niagara Falls), and became the global standard.
“Bicycle face” and related panics (especially 1890s). As safety bicycles became popular—particularly among women seeking greater mobility—critics and some doctors invented ailments like “bicycle face” (supposedly a permanent strained, pale, or bulging-eyed expression from balancing and wind). Other claims included infertility, uterine displacement, insanity, and moral decay. Mentions peaked in the late 1890s and quickly faded as cycling became ordinary and visibly healthy. Doctors began publicly dismissing the idea.
The UK’s Red Flag Acts restricting automobiles (1865–1896). Early self-propelled vehicles faced laws requiring a crew of three, speed limits of just 2–4 mph, and a person walking ahead waving a red flag (or lantern at night) to warn horses and pedestrians. These were driven by fears for public safety and protection of horse-drawn transport interests. The most restrictive rules were repealed in 1896 as practical internal-combustion cars appeared and public acceptance grew.
Dairy industry campaign against margarine (“bull butter”) (1870s–early 1900s). When cheap margarine arrived as a butter substitute, dairy interests launched a fierce smear campaign. It was called “bull butter,” described as made from diseased animals or industrial waste, and accused of causing sterility, baldness, cancer, or insanity. Laws taxed it heavily, banned coloring it yellow in many places, and in some U.S. states even required it to be dyed pink to make it unappealing. Restrictions gradually eased; margarine became a mainstream product.
Y2K / the Millennium Bug (late 1990s). Widespread fears predicted that the year-2000 date rollover would crash computers, collapse banking systems, ground planes, shut down power grids, and cause societal chaos. Governments and companies spent heavily on fixes. The actual impact was minimal—most systems either handled the change or were patched in advance. The anticipated apocalypse largely fizzled.
I well recall the Y2K hype, which convinced a very intelligent good friend of mine that chaos and disaster would result. They did not happen, of course, and most of those now engaged in scaring others about data centers don’t even know about it. Data centers have issues (e.g., noise), but they’re solvable, and this hype, too, shall pass.
Hat Tip: R. Nolan
#DataCenters #Hype #Y2K #Fracking #JustTheNews #KevinKillough