Our friend Kevin Killough, a reporter from Just The News, just wrote a fascinating article on data center opposition, comparing it to the now largely (though not entirely) defunct campaign against fracking. He makes some astute observations.

Here is some of what Kevin says (emphasis added):

According to Aterio, there were 656 data centers under construction in February. There are 887 under construction today. In the U.S., there are nearly 2,200 data centers operating, and more than 4,500 have been announced…

The opposition to hydraulic fracturing was highly visible, with celebrity endorsements, award-winning documentaries, and outrageous anticsaimed at drawing attention for the cause of banning fracking.

Fracktivists, as critics called them, scored some successes, including a ban on fracking in New York and the United Kingdom. Yet, despite their efforts, the U.S. fracking industry leapt forward, launching the U.S. into the world’s largest producer of oil and gas…

A recent Gallup poll showed that 71% of Americans oppose local construction of AI data centers, and voters approved 40 of 41 ballot measures across ten states in the midterms. Only 17 of the measures were bans or partial bans, but local restrictions of varying types enjoy overwhelming voter support.

Whether the combination of public opposition and government regulation will succeed in reversing the explosive growth in data centers or, like fracking, be overwhelmed by the industry’s ambition remains to be seen.

There’s one important difference between fracking and artificial intelligence, which could either help or hinder the industry. Fracking was an industry concentrated where shale deposits offered commercial potential for drillers, and most of the country doesn’t live in those areas.

Data Centers, on the other hand, can be built just about anywhere, meaning many more local communities would be impacted by them. But this alsos means that data center developers will have more flexibility to build where they’re welcomed.

Like anti-fracking activists, data center opponents also have the potential to overplay their hand. A Maryland woman, activist Taylor Frazier McCollum, gathered more than 25,000 signatures in a campaign that helped stall a $5 billion data center project in Prince George’s County. She was recently blasted in conservative media for her successful crusade against a massive hyperscale data center planned a mile from her home.

Promoters of the facility say it would have created jobs and economic activity. It was slated to be built in Prince George’s County, which faces a $130 billion deficit, on an undeveloped lot that was the location of a shopping mall that closed in 2002. Now, it will sit empty and unused for the foreseeable future.

When it was reported that McCollum allegedly accepted funding from an environmentalist group linked to the pro-China billionaire Roy Singham and the Chinese Communist Party, the criticism ramped up. McCollum stated that no funds were transferred or donated to her and that she received no money from outside organizations connected to China, according to local TV news outlet WJLA. In the same denial, she admitted that her campaign was helped by the pro-China groups helping her campaign become viral on social media.

China is increasingly suspected of supporting opposition to data centers in the U.S. as a way to impede competition in the race for artificial intelligence…

While the general climate movement continues to oppose fossil fuel development in general, the anti-fracking movement has largely fizzled as the industry argued that opponents were full of more hype than facts…

As data centers expand, opponents may lose credibility unless their dire predictions come true. Otherwise, as people grow accustomed to living next to these facilities, communities that oppose them miss out on economic opportunities, and people turn against activists supported by foreign interests, the data center outrage could fade into history.