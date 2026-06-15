Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

We are encouraged by recent developments in two Pennsylvania townships, one in northeast PA, the other in southwest PA, with respect to moving forward with data center projects. We get it. People are up in arms, some feeling as though data centers are being “forced” on them by less-than-transparent builders.

Noise. Lights. Water usage. All are concerns. However, as we’ve stated many times, reasonable people can work together, sort through the issues, and move these projects along. That’s what we’re seeing in Olyphant, PA, a suburb of Scranton in Lackawanna County, and in South Strabane Township in Washington County.

MDN editor Jim Willis happened to be visiting relatives in the Scranton area on Wednesday and noticed the “NO DATA CENTER” signs posted in many yards in the Olyphant area. He understands the heated debates that have been happening in the Scranton area. The political leaders of Olyphant have struggled with this issue for months, facing heated backlash from residents, whipped up by the environmental left, who want to ban all data centers. Somehow, Olyphant has found their way through.

On Tuesday, Olyphant Borough Council unanimously voted to settle a lawsuit by Triboro Commerce Park, affirming a zoning amendment that regulates—but does not approve—data centers on about 1,000 industrial acres. Officials said the rules, developed over eight months, add buffers, noise limits, power restrictions, and utility-study requirements, and prevent unregulated development.

Residents packed the meeting to oppose the industry, citing concerns about transparency, health, water, wildlife, property values, utility costs, and the scale of the proposed campuses. Nine data centers are currently proposed by ERCOR Triboro/Sansone Group.

Officials said data centers must buy electricity from the borough, generating revenue, but opponents vowed to continue fighting.

Look, this is messy, but this is how progress is made, with everyone chipping in. In the end, some will not be happy (and some clearly are not), but progress marches forward. We applaud the council members for their clarity and action.

Residents who fear the effects of data centers clashed Tuesday with borough officials before council voted unanimously to resolve a Charles DeNaples-managed company’s lawsuit over a zoning amendment. Council’s vote does not approve any data center projects — it validates an amendment that regulates data centers by establishing conditions developers must meet to receive approval from council. Throughout the two-hour-plus meeting, Olyphant officials repeatedly attempted to reassure concerned residents that the borough was trying to protect them while operating within the law. Residents pushed back, urging the borough to take more time to regulate the industry, to reduce the amount of land where data centers are conditionally allowed, and to provide more transparency surrounding the process. Tuesday’s meeting also had an increased police presence following a Facebook post from a borough resident referencing violence, Chief James DeVoe said. Officers went to the resident’s house and spoke to his wife, who said he was out of town, DeVoe said. “From now on, because of the hostility that comes with the data center stuff, it could get violent,” he said. “We’re not going to take that chance. We want everybody safe, including the people coming here to protest.” More than 80 people packed Olyphant’s council chambers, overwhelmingly to oppose the industry. Much of the criticism was directed at the borough’s decision to designate data centers as conditional uses across about 1,000 acres of industrially zoned land south and east of the Casey Highway. A fledgling “Stop Olyphant Data Centers” movement adds to the growing local opposition to data centers. Council voted 6-0 on a resolution that ended a lawsuit from Triboro Commerce Park LLC, a firm managed by Charles DeNaples, the son of Keystone Sanitary Landfill co-owner Dominick DeNaples. The commerce park owns just over 400 acres of the land zoned for data centers. It had submitted plans to develop seven data centers, though borough Engineer Lou LaFratte confirmed the commerce park subsequently withdrew those plans. There are now nine data centers proposed in the borough after ERCOR Triboro, a limited liability company under St. Louis-based Sansone Group, applied to change its land use from four 1-million-square-foot warehouses. Sansone bought 500 acres from DeNaples last year for $80 million. The data centers would encompass about 100 acres of ERCOR’s land, LaFratte said. Council President Jimmy Baldan, Vice President Bob Hudak and Councilmembers Michael Abda, Beth Frushon, Dina Harrington and Eric Hartshorn voted in favor of the resolution. Council accepted the resignation of former Councilman Joseph Collarini during Tuesday’s meeting. Collarini, who was not present, began his four-year term in January. Tuesday’s settlement stems from a chaotic April meeting during which council considered an amendment to define data centers and associated uses while restricting them as conditional uses in the borough’s “large scale mixed commercial/manufacturing district,” or CM-2 zone, which encompasses about 1,000 acres surrounded by the Casey Highway, Route 247 and Marshwood Road. Council initially adopted but then denied the zoning amendment addressing data centers amid uproar from the crowd. Triboro Commerce Park’s lawsuit asked the court to recognize council’s initial vote that adopted data center regulations. On Tuesday, Olyphant’s new solicitor, John Brazil, who replaces the late, longtime solicitor C.J. Mustacchio, told the crowd it was his opinion that council’s initial vote adopted the data center zoning standards. “The stipulation tonight is just settling the lawsuit, saying the borough recognizes that that stipulation has passed, and there is now an amended zoning ordinance relative to data centers,” Brazil said, defending the legislation. “That ordinance was well thought out. It was developed over eight months.” He emphasized it restricts data centers to land that already allows landfills and slaughterhouses, while establishing decibel levels, buffers, prohibiting on-site power generation aside from emergency backup generators, and requiring studies and information on water and electricity. Without the amendment, Olyphant would have “absolutely no restrictions” on data centers, Brazil said. Baldan said that acting without a resolution was illegal. “We wanted to do the right thing, but we broke the law,” the council president said…

Sara Rosas, a high school student from Honesdale, cautioned council about the impacts of data centers and the artificial intelligence they produce. “I don’t want to see my peers fall behind because they have to rely on machines, and I also don’t want to see my home, the environment, be destroyed, and water sources to dry out because of these data centers — I think it’s really stupid,” the teen said. “I don’t like the thought of having computers take over the entire world, especially when I’m so young. I want a future.” Olyphant resident Eva Rappenglueck, a core member of the 1,600-plus member Stop Olyphant Data Center movement, pressed officials on the 1,000-acre zoning district, what the borough would gain from data centers and the impacts on electrical costs. LaFratte told her that while Olyphant does not have a high tax rate, in addition to a 10-year tax break applied to the 1,000-acre site, the borough would make its money by selling electricity to data centers. Unlike most municipalities, Olyphant operates its own electric company, and its zoning requires data centers to get their power from the borough. Clarks Summit resident Jeffrey Lake, who unsuccessfully challenged state Sen. Marty Flynn in last month’s Democratic primary for the 22nd Senate District seat, calculated that, at 1,000 acres, data center-zoned land encompasses nearly a third of Olyphant. “It’s 28.7% of all of the land in Olyphant,” Lake said. “That’s wild — wild.” With reduced time to speak because he is not a borough resident, Lake quickly questioned council on whether they had spoken to local legislators like state Sen. Rosemary Brown, R-40, who co-sponsored a three-year data center moratorium; suggested looking at a Midvalley regional zoning initiative; and contended state law allows the borough to limit acreage to a building and require certain amounts of renewable energy. Borough resident Natalia Berjashi said Olyphant has nothing to gain from data centers, but a lot to lose: nature, wildlife, clean water, air, peace and quiet, property values, affordable utilities and their health and well-being. “The decisions that you make will affect generations to come. They will carry weight for decades,” Berjashi said to council. “Will you allow data centers to scar this community, to rob this community, or will you fight for this community? Will you stand up for this community that voted for you?” Lauren Telep, an Olyphant resident, individually asked council members whether they support data centers, receiving “no’s” from the officials. “If you’re against the data centers, let’s stand up and fight,” Telep said. “The fight has just begun now,” Baldan replied.

On the other side of the state, South Strabane Township’s Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted two ordinances regulating data center development and noise and dust, concluding over six months of public debate.

More than 70 residents attended the hearing, with many calling for stricter rules than the approved 1,500-foot residential setback — one of Pennsylvania’s largest. Attorney Robert Junker, representing landowner CNX Resources, requested a reduced 1,000-foot setback, but the board held firm, noting it mirrors existing oil and gas pad regulations. With the current setback, only 651 of roughly 1,400 acres on Zediker Station Road are available for data center use. A third ordinance addressing fossil fuel power generation is forthcoming.

Again, nobody is getting everything they want. It’s not perfect by far. But it’s progress.

The South Strabane Township Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to adopt a pair of ordinances governing data center development plus noise and dust, ending more than six months of public outcry about the prospect of high-tech transforming the suburban community. More than 70 people attended the standing-room-only Tuesday night hearing and special voting meeting, where residents voiced their concerns for just under two hours. South Strabane resident Nancy Gray said she is opposed to data center development in the township, and that any ordinance passed by the board should be “as tight as possible.” Although Solicitor Dennis Makel touted the 1,500-foot setback from any occupied residence as among the largest setbacks in any Pennsylvania municipal ordinance, many residents expressed a desire for even stricter regulations. According to Makel, with the current 1,500-foot setback, only 651 acres of the roughly 1,400-acre Zediker Station Road property will be available for data center use. Makel provided three posterboard maps of the property to demonstrate the setback limits to the crowd during the hearing. Nessa Nevins said the board should pursue a full moratorium on all data center development. “We’re tired of begging the people in charge to protect our health … we’re sick of it here in western Pennsylvania, the influx of data centers is hated across the U.S.” Resident Kevin Booth thanked the board for the “significant amount of work gone into the ordinance,” calling it a “comprehensive framework designed to protect residents while providing a clear standard for developers.” Robert Max Junker – an attorney working on behalf of landowner CNX Resources – addressed the board following comments delivered by 28 different meeting attendees both in person and on Zoom. Junker said that CNX appreciates the ongoing work of the board in regard to the data center ordinance, noting that they have addressed several subsequent rounds of comments submitted by the company regarding the draft ordinances. According to Junker, there are no current applications to purchase the Zediker Station Road property. Junker asked the board to consider amending the draft ordinance to lower the proposed setback from 1,500 feet to 1,000 feet, and to include language allowing for an opt-in setback waiver for residents that live near the property in case a “tech industry guy moves to the area and wouldn’t mind being near a data center.” Makel told Junker that the 1,500-foot setback for data centers is appropriate and in line with existing township code, since oil and gas extraction pads are currently subject to an identical 1,500-foot setback. Supervisor Chairman George Rowand said the process to enact the data center ordinance was a “long road,” that “a lot of effort has gone into it.” ‘It’s a comprehensive ordinance that I think township residents will be pleased with,” he said. According to Rowand, residents and local homeowners have been requesting that the ordinance be adopted as soon as possible, so the board did not want to hold off any longer. Rowand said that since some residents wanted a setback over 1,500 feet, and the landowner asked for a setback of 1,000 feet, the final setback of 1,500 feet was “right in the middle.” Rowand said that a third ordinance governing fossil fuel power generation is currently being drafted by township leaders, and will be presented to the public for comment once complete.

Our ultimate reason for sharing these stories is (1) to show that the hard work can and is being done by the towns to draft zoning regulations that allow data centers in PA, and (2) to show the futility and senselessness of a “pause” or moratorium on new data centers proposed by gubernatorial candidate Stacy Garrity and other Republicans. Towns are already working through regulations. Let them do their work, and let’s move forward with building these important structures.

#AI #DataCenters #Pennsylvania #MDN #JimWillis #Olyphant #StacyGarrity #RosemaryBrown

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