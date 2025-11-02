This will make you angry.

An engineer friend of mine just sent me a post from the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI) that made me angry. Titled “Washington’s Hidden Rulebook: The 2025 Darklore Depository And The Case For Guidance Document Reform,” It’s all about how Congress evades responsibility and sets up bureaucrats to run our lives with little or no accountability. It’s an unholy alliance of political demagogues, special interests, and an unseen, entrenched Federal workforce responsible to no one.

Those of us who have spent our lives dealing with government have long known how it works. Special interests, such as NGOs, lobby to Congress to pass legislation that will somehow save the world. Congress picks up the torch, demagogues the issue, and passes a law filled with vagaries. It defers to the bureaucracy to fill in the gaps by publishing regulations for the implementation of the legislation. The legislation goes into the U.S. Code, and the latter becomes part of the Code of Federal Regulations, which has the force of law by extension.

That isn’t the end of the story, though. There are still vagaries involved, and so Federal bureaucrats typically write internal manuals, guidance documents, and interpretations to fill in those gaps and put their own spin on what the law and the regulations actually say. But, these extraneous regulations seldom get published. That’s why they’re referred to as the “hidden rulebook” or dark lore. As the CEI notes, “the D.C. Circuit described the phenomenon in 2000’s Appalachian Power Co. v. Environmental Protection Agency:

Congress passes a broadly worded statute. The agency follows with regulations containing broad language, open-ended phrases, ambiguous standards, and the like. Then, as years pass, the agency issues circulars or guidance or memoranda, explaining, interpreting, defining, and often expanding the commands in regulations. One guidance document may yield another, and then another, and so on. … Law is made, without notice and comment, without public participation, and without publication in the Federal Register or the Code of Federal Regulations (italics added).”

The first Trump Administration demanded that these hidden rules be inventoried and disclosed. The Biden Administration, of course, canceled this order. But now Trump is back, and disclosure is happening again. The CEI has provided access to a “Darklore Depository,” inventorying some of these hidden rules. Although it’s incomplete, I gravitated to the Department of Energy to see what rules it may have enacted in this secretive manner. What I found, among other bureaucratic atrocities, was an “Appliance Standards Guidance and Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) web page.”

It, in turn, referred to this guidance document from the Obama era, excerpts of which are offered below (Italics added):

Guidance Type: Test Procedures, Definitions and Scope of Coverage Category: Lighting Products Equipment: Illuminated Exit Signs Guidance Version: FINAL Issued: August 6, 2013 Q: Are illuminated exit signs with integrated egress lighting or other auxiliary functions covered by Federal energy conservation standards? A: Yes, the Federal energy conservation standards for illuminated exit signs apply to products with auxiliary functions such as integrated egress lighting (sometimes referred to as combination exit signs). However, the standard applies to the exit sign, not to other components (e.g., egress lighting, alarms). Manufacturers of these products may require a waiver from the DOE test procedure to test and generate representative results for the energy consumption of certain basic models. Federal energy conservation standards require that illuminated exit signs manufactured on or after January 1, 2006, have an input power demand of 5 watts or less per face. 10 CFR § 431.206; see also 42 U.S.C. § 6295(w). DOE understands that certain manufacturers of illuminated exit signs with integrated egress lighting or other auxiliary functions have been operating under a mistaken belief that Federal energy conservation standards do not apply to such units. To clarify, any illuminated exit sign that meets each element of the relevant product definition is a covered product under the statute and DOE’s regulations. The addition of ancillary features or hardware would not transform the illuminated exit sign into a non-covered product or otherwise move it beyond the applicable regulatory requirements, although the added features or hardware are not subject to the energy conservation standard. DOE recognizes that using the current DOE test procedure to test illuminated exit signs that incorporate integrated egress lighting or other ancillary features may result in measured values that are not representative of solely the illuminated exit sign component’s energy efficiency. In contrast to models without ancillary features such as egress lighting, these combination exit sign models must have a larger battery capacity to operate the emergency lights for at least 90 minutes after the main power supply is disrupted, per National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) requirements. NFPA 101 § 7.9.2.1. The onboard battery charger is an auxiliary power draw that, when charging, typically results in an increase in the total input power demand beyond the power required to operate the illuminated sign faces alone. Because DOE’s current test procedure does not provide a methodology for excluding the power consumed for charging the battery used to power features other than the exit sign faces, manufacturers of basic models with this feature may seek a waiver from the DOE test procedures to test and certify these models if they do not believe the result of the DOE test procedure is representative of the exit sign’s energy efficiency. Additional details regarding how to obtain a test procedure waiver are available in 10 C.F.R. parts 430 (consumer products) and 431 (commercial and industrial equipment). It is DOE’s enforcement policy to refrain from pursuing an enforcement action while a test procedure waiver request is pending. DOE has also initiated a test procedure rulemaking for illuminated exit signs, with related rulemaking documents to be subsequently published in the Federal Register and posted on the DOE website.

This is, of course, outrageous. Most of us want our exit signs to work like they’re powered by an independent off-site nuclear power plant. We don’t give a damn about energy conservation standards when we are trying to find our way out of a building in the dark.

The original act on which they are based was passed by Democrats and RINO Republicans in 1975 and signed by the hapless Gerald Ford. They included emergency exit signs among the appliances and devices to be regulated for energy use. So, a pox on all of them, but notice how the bureaucracy also waffles on the issue of testing and ends up with what can only be described as a complete mess and a situation where the DOE bureaucrats get to decide what is satisfactory based purely on their judgment rather than express standards.

That is, naturally, what all bureaucrats ultimately want: unfettered authority to decide for us. Nonetheless, the blame starts with Congress, which knows full well this is how things will always evolve. And, it starts with the abuse of our Constitution, which supposedly reserves matters such as energy conservation to the states and never anticipated a Federal Department of Energy. Yet, here we are with a Congress and a Federal bureaucracy that have clearly run amok and are putting energy conservation ahead of common-sense safety

