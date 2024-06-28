Can it get any crazier? Hardly! Denmark’s leaders have decided they need to tackle bovine and swine flatulence. You know, the climate crisis and all that jazz. It’s a nice diversion from having to deal with real problems such as the migrant invasion, a rape culture and so much more.

Yes, the Danes are planning to tax farmers at $100 per cow, for instance, as a penalty to discourage cow and pig farting. They’ve even stampeded the farmers into accepting the idea of the tax by telling them they can keep farming and just pass the costs onto consumers of meat and milk. Check it out:

This is gross stupidity, of course, but why? Let me suggest a few reasons this may be happening:

All politicians have an addiction to exercising power and nothing says power like the ability to control the food supply of commoners. All politicians also, in service to their addiction, follow rather than lead. Oh, yes, they pretend to be leaders, but that does nothing to preserve power. Power is only maintained by following and appeasing special interests who will finance their political campaigns. Those special interests may be ideological, financial or both. A flatulence tax is perfect because it pleases many while offending few. A flatulence tax on cows and pigs is, ultimately, a tax on farmland. It is akin to raising the rent and while some of the costs can be passed onto consumers, the profit margin obtainable from the land is inevitably reduced. Who benefits? Folks who want the land for themselves, obviously. We see this playing out all over the globe as Bill Gates becomes the largest owner of farmland in the U.S. and the Rockefellers and their ilk run around the world making wilderness playgrounds for themselves and fellow elites, Meanwhile, hedge-funders and big banks scarf up all the housing and land they can possible acquire. What do you think 15-minute cities are really about? Herding all the serfs into controlled environments and grabbing their land along with their rights.

Yes, all things climate are about grabbing land, power and as much grift as one can put in a shopping cart in the short time before everything collapses. And, every word that springs forth from the mouths of these elites, politicians and grifters is no different than the flatulence they tell us must be controlled.

I say we impose a flatulence tax or something similar on all of them, maybe something along the lines of $1,000 for every fart, every line of regulation and every word about the phony climate crisis they’ve conjured up. We could call it the Political Hype, Orders, Nonsense and Yapping (“PHONY”) tax. What do you think?

