This clip of the pompous Dan Rather has been circulating for avery long time but it gets better with every passing year, as Glenn Beck explains in a 6-minute video below:

The title of Rather’s book, “The Camera Never Blinks,” (a rather good autobiography, I must say) is a perfect explanation for what happened to his career. The camera captures all the dumb things we say and, in this case, Rather’s scaremongering about Florida disappearing comes back again to further destroy him. Every time he says “scientists say” we get a reminder of how easily science can be politicized with the help of biased media.

#DanRather #GlennBeck #Scientists #Climate #GlobalWarming #Florida

