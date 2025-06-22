Two very helpful and loyal readers both sent me a link overnight to an outstanding story at ZeroHedge titled “DAM IT! The Left Coast’s $600M Fish-Killing Grift.” It details a scandal surrounding the Feds deliberately destroying a dam in the interest of fish that were clearly harmed, not saved, by the foolish decision.

The article gets into the role of an NGO named the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation:

Loomer reports the following:

Through my investigation into the financial dealings of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), established by Congress in 1984 as a 501c3 charity, it has been revealed that their CEO, Jeffrey Trandahl, received a salary of $1,211,150 for the fiscal year from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023. That’s over $1.2 million per year as the CEO of an “environmental charity.” Tax records I uncovered reveal Trandahl has been paying himself this type of seven-figure salary at NFWF for several years. According to the foundation's tax records, other high-ranking officials at NFWF, including Executive Vice President of External Affairs Lila Helms and Senior Vice President Thomas Kelsch, also command salaries ranging from $214,000 to $549,000. This compensation structure raises questions about the ethics of the foundations’ salaries for their executives with the mission of a charity that is primarily funded by U.S. federal grants. In the same fiscal period, NFWF reported receiving over $165 million in US government grants. These funds primarily come from partnerships with federal agencies like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Bureau of Land Management, essentially using taxpayer money to finance its operations and projects.

Loomer focused on Trandahl's background, which illustrates how the DC swamp ecosystem works:

Jeffrey Trandahl, who has led NFWF since November 2005 following a 23-year tenure on Capitol Hill, including as Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives, also sits on the board of the Arcus Foundation. This foundation focuses on supporting global organizations for LGBTQ rights and great ape conservation, adding another layer of outrage to Trandahl's professional engagements, given his $1.2 million salary, funded by US taxpayers.

Let’s dig into that a bit by examining this NGO’s most recent audit, which shows the following:

As this data illustrates, the $165 million comes from mitigation and settlements, and the actual total for government grants is $223 million, plus there is $20 million in management fees, amounting to a total of over $407 million via government direction of funds. This is the bulk of NFWF's revenue. It only collects $9 million in charitable contributions. The mitigation and settlement money comes from lawsuits brought by the government, which amounts to a form of extortion in many cases. The whole enterprise was created for such purposes and passing out taxpayer money to special interests:

On March 26, 1984, by an act of law (the “Act”), the United States (“U.S.”) Congress established the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (“NFWF”) as a charitable and nonprofit corporation. NFWF is not an agency or establishment of the U.S. government. The purpose of NFWF is to encourage, accept, and administer private gifts of property for the benefit of, or in connection with, the activities and services of the U.S. Department of Interior/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (“DOIFWS”) and, subsequently, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (“NOAA”), and to undertake and conduct such other activities to further the conservation and management of fish, wildlife, and plant resources for present and future generations. Besides receiving funding through DOIFWS annual appropriations, NFWF also receives funding in the form of other appropriated funds and/or cooperative agreements with many of the other principal U.S. government agencies. In addition to funds received from the U.S. government, NFWF receives donations from individuals, corporations, and foundations for the general benefit of NFWF and in support of specific initiatives and/or projects managed by NFWF. NFWF disburses funds to federal, state, and local agencies, persons, other foundations and organizations in connection with conservation projects necessary to carry out the intended purposes of NFWF.

This pablum serves to obscure what’s really taking place. The latest NFWF 990 return indicates grants to advocacy groups such as American Rivers ($1,059,236), the Catskill Mountainkeeper ($26,123), the American Littoral Society ($794,795), the Delaware River Basin Commission ($612,772), and the Delaware Riverkeeper a/k/a PovertyKeeper ($81,157). The NFWF is, for all practical purposes, a money laundering outfit and the money launderers are doing extremely well

Jeffrey Trandahl earned $1,615, 209 from NFWF and related entities for its 2021-22 fiscal year, which was 0.38% of the organization revenues, up from 0.29% in 2012-13, when he earned $571,416. His salary is apparently tied to some fiscal criteria, as it varies, but Grok indicates the following:

On average, across U.S. public companies, CEO compensation (including salary, bonuses, stock awards, and other incentives) accounts for approximately 0.05% to 0.1% of total revenue, according to analyses from sources like the Economic Policy Institute and Harvard Business Review.

So, Trandahl is earning three to eight times the share of revenue typically earned by a corporate executive, and he moved into the job from Capitol Hill. Such is the world of NGOs today. The NFWF solution cries out for DOGE and America cries out for NGO reform.

