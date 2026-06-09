Guest Post from the Institute for Energy Research.

It was 6:30 am, June 6, 1944, and Allied troops began the first landings along a fifty-mile stretch of the Normandy coastline at Utah and Omaha Beach. By 8:00 am, all other landing zones, Gold, Juno, and Sword Beaches, had Allied troops fighting their way inland. Operation Neptune, also known as D-Day, was the single largest seaborne invasion in military history.

Colorized photo of a large landing craft convoy crossing the English Channel on 6 June 1944

Beginning the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi occupation, the D-Day landings provided the Allied forces with the foothold they needed to push to Berlin from the East, South, and West. The success of D-Day came from incredible intelligence, exceptional bravery, and logistical mastery.

Planning D-Day was no easy task. With initial planning taking place shortly after the evacuation of the stranded British military and Allied forces from Dunkirk in 1940, the full-scale logistical planning for D-Day took the better part of two years.

The overall invasion of Western Nazi-occupied Europe is known as Operation Overlord, whereas the naval portion of the invasion is referred to as Operation Neptune. As a whole, upwards of 163,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy, transported by an armada of 7,000 naval vessels, 4,000 of which were landing craft and 1,200 warships; an additional 12,000 aircraft supported the invasion.

Fueling this invasion force required substantial amounts of oil and gas, as well as ingenuity to transport them; without the millions of gallons of fuel, the invasion could have failed.

Choosing Normandy and Fueling the Invasion

To this day, D-Day is one of the single greatest military achievements in history. Successfully landing over a hundred thousand troops along with thousands of vehicles, including tanks, and coordinating the thousands of ships required to transport them was a logistical challenge unlike anything before.

Preparing the resources required for the invasion took months of supply runs across the Atlantic and the organization of stockpiles across southern Britain. These main stockpiles were established and maintained 24 hours a day by the US Army Quartermaster Corps and included millions of 5-gallon jerrycans that would keep the invasion force fueled and mobile both on the day of the beach landings and afterward.

Given that the United States produced 60% of the world’s crude oil, securing American tankers transporting fuel across the Atlantic was equally critical to ensuring its security once it reached Britain. In addition to Allied supply ships being targeted by German U-Boats, there was an ongoing threat of the German Luftwaffe attacking southern Britain.

For this reason, valuable fuel imports were sent to Liverpool, Bristol, Belfast, and Glasgow, which were deemed more difficult for the Germans to reach. Once fuel supplies were processed, they were then transported via the secretly built underground pipeline network known as the Government Pipelines and Storage System (GPSS) to the southern coast in preparation for the immense supply requirements for both the initial invasion and the ensuing campaign to liberate Europe.

To fuel the post-Normandy landings push to Berlin, more than 700 miles away, the Allies needed deep-water ports to maintain consistent supply chains. Once liberated from German control, the French Port of Cherbourg was made the primary docking point for Allied supply lines in late June of 1944, with ongoing repairs being completed by the end of the summer; as the Nazis were forced out, they sabotaged much of the port’s facilities, requiring Allied forces to use temporary ports set up within the first few days after D-Day.

Securing port facilities helped the Allies handle large shipments of supplies and reinforcements once the beaches were secure, but because demand for fuel was anticipated to be insatiable, preparations had been made prior to the invasion to build the world’s first undersea pipeline network spanning the English Channel, known as Operation Pluto (Pipeline Under the Ocean).

PLUTO was an engineering marvel, beginning in Liverpool and Bristol, crossing the Channel, and flowing to Cherbourg. With the flexibility of the material used for the pipelines, the original 21 lines were able to withstand significant pressure and were continuously expanded during the push inland, stretching to the width of Texas; they transported 172 million gallons of fuel to France by the end of the war.

Once fuel arrived in France, the Allies needed to maintain an ever-growing supply route to the front lines to sustain a much more rapid invasion pace than anticipated and ensure they had enough fuel. This part of the supply chain, known as the Red Ball Express, carried everything, including rations, petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POL), to every corner of the front lines.

The efficiency and 24/7 operation of the Red Ball Express was vital to the war effort, given that by the end of August of 1944, Allied forces in the north were consuming 800,000 gallons of gasoline per day. As the campaign to liberate Europe continued, the volume of fuel required only increased, and, fortunately, so did the Allies’ ingenuity and creativity to maintain a steady supply of vital fuel.

Conclusion

The D-Day invasion was one of the most consequential events of the twentieth century. Years of planning and resource stockpiling culminated in what is, to this day, the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Fueling the invasion of Normandy as part of the greater Operation Overlord required the logistical support and coordination of every aspect of the united Allied forces.

From seaborne imports from the United States, all of which were under threat from German U-Boats, to the construction of supply depots and fuel pipelines constructed in utter secrecy, there were a plethora of things that could have gone wrong and risked the success of the D-Day landings and the subsequent mainland liberation of Western Europe.

Fortunately, the combined efforts of the Allied nations, especially supported by the oil and gas resources of the United States, ensured the campaign’s success.

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This article is part of Fueling America: 250 Years of Energy Innovation, a special project by the Institute for Energy Research highlighting America’s unique role as a global energy innovator. To read more related content, please visit Fueling250.org.

#WorldWarII #Allies #D-Day #IER #Invasion #Normandy #Oil #NaturalGas

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