I have written numerous times over the last 13 years about the abuse of tax-exemption enjoyed by non-profit entities, especially private foundations. But the problem is bigger than this. It is extends to numerous nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) worldwide. Indeed, government has become subservient to these NGOs, which are invariably funded by the richest people around the globe and are at the root of most social problemns we have, despite most being supposedly organized to solve them. George Soros, is the most prominent example, but there are hundreds of others and we must drastically curb their power and influence if we hope to save civil society.

Soros has invested in destablizing our system of justice by funding serial protesters of every stripe and funneling money into district attorney races to elect extremists who refuse to prosecute crime. He's also financed secretary of state candidates in the states to corrupt our elections.

The Heinz, Rockerfeller and Simons families, together with a handful of other trust-funders have underwritten the entire anti-fracking campaign and the associated climate scam.

The Disney, Getty and Kennedy families have furthered the climate violence agenda by throwing money at groups who send the money downstream to extremists who block highways, destroy invaluable art and attack speakers.

Everywhere we look, in fact, a handful of uber-wealthy trust-funders are exploiting their status as supposed charities to engage in the worst sort of ugly special intererst politics. They are our gentry ruling class today because no politician dares offend them. Their power to unleash the hounds is too great. They have vastly more money and power than industry or any other group. Consider this example from a story in the Washington Examiner:

A progressive group founded by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton cut a large check recently to a climate change activist hub financing organizations behind disruptive anti-oil protests, bringing the total cash transfers to at least $500,000, records show. Onward Together, which Clinton launched after losing the 2016 election, says it’s “committed to lifting up emerging organizations and leaders who are fighting for our shared progressive values and defending our democracy.” That pledge apparently includes funding Climate Emergency Fund, a charity backing groups leading demonstrations to bring awareness to climate change by vandalizing fine art, blocking major roads, gluing themselves to sports cars, and engaging in other extremist forms of protest. Between April 2022 and March 2023, the nonprofit advocacy arm of Onward Together granted $200,000 to Climate Emergency Fund, according to Onward Together’s tax forms filed in 2024. CEF, which during the preceding fiscal year received $300,000 from the Clinton-tied group, is based in Beverly Hills and props up activists at groups like Just Stop Oil that, in 2022, splattered tomato soup on a Vincent Van Gogh painting at London’s National Gallery estimated to be worth $84 million. In March 2024, activists for Declare Emergency, which along with Just Stop Oil is part of a coalition primarily funded by CEF called A22 Network, were charged with vandalizing the display of the U.S. Constitution at the National Archives… The $200,000 grant to CEF was one of seven grants that Onward Together disbursed in its most recent fiscal year.. However, the grant to CEF was by far Onward Together’s largest — with others ranging between $25,000 and $50,000.

Well, isn't that nice? The Clintons, readers will recall, set up the Clinton Foundation withe goal, it seems at least, to reward themselves with what may have been kickbacks from foreign governments in return for Hillary's work as our Secretary of State.

Onward Together is two NGOs; one organized as a 501(c)(4) political entity to which donations are not tax-deductible and a second organized as a 501(c)(3) foundation or charity where donations to it are tax-deductible. It is a common shell game that allows money raised for supposedly charitable purposes is transferred to the political entity. It shouldn't be allowed but it is a loophole often used by overtly political groups to offer tax-exemption to donors.

The Onward Together Foundation, the charity verson of Hillary’s operation, according to its 990 return filed withe IRS for its fiscal year ending March 2023, had revenue of $770,219 for the period but gave a grant of $375,000 to the Onward Together political group. That's 48.7% of the foundation's income. This effectivelyb means almost half of the donations to the Foundation received tax-exemption to which they they weren't entitles. Is this fair by any standard? No, of course not. Is it it legal? Well, I asked Perplexity, the AI program and got this for an answer:

Based on the search results provided, if a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization were to donate to a 501(c)(4) non-profit, it would likely be considered an evasion of the tax-exemption rules… 501(c)(3) organizations are prohibited from engaging in significant lobbying and political activities, while 501(c)(4) organizations can engage in unlimited lobbying and some political activities. A 501(c)(3) donating to a 501(c)(4) could be seen as indirectly funding the 501(c)(4)'s political and lobbying work, which is not permitted for the 501(c)(3). Donations to 501(c)(3) organizations are tax-deductible for the donor, while donations to 501(c)(4) organizations are generally not tax-deductible. A 501(c)(3) donating to a 501(c)(4) could be viewed as the 501(c)(3) improperly allowing its donors to receive a tax deduction for a non-deductible contribution. The search results indicate that a 501(c)(3)'s funds and resources must be used solely for its own charitable, educational, or other exempt purposes, and cannot be used to support or fund the political or lobbying activities of a 501(c)(4). Doing so could jeopardize the 501(c)(3)'s tax-exempt status. Therefore, based on the information provided, a 501(c)(3) non-profit directly donating to a 501(c)(4) non-profit would likely be considered an evasion of the tax-exemption rules that govern 501(c)(3) organizations.

Perplexity is, obviously, not a legal authority so that questions can ultimately onloy be answered by a court. Nonetheless, that rationale offered supports the conclusion that what's haopening here is an egrgegious abuse of the rules evlearly neededen if legal. Legal reforms are needed and needed now. This is how elitist trustfunders are spending their fortunes destroying our civil society and this is where the focus of all our efforts should be; on eliminating this outrageous loophole and reining in these horrible NGOs.

