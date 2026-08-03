The Editor of the UK’s Daily Telegraph, Allister Heath, just wrote a wonderfully blunt editorial on the subject of his nation’s Quixotic attempt to save the planet.

Here are a few excerpts from the editorial:

…The war against global warm­ing has been lost, with only griev­ous col­lat­eral dam­age to show for it. We have crippled Brit­ish industry, hammered con­sumers and pushed the grid to the brink of black­outs, all with no dis­cern­ible impact on global emis­sions and the cli­mate. It’s time to accept this sober­ing real­ity, cut our losses, cease tilt­ing at (and build­ing) wind­mills, ditch the despic­able con that is net zero, and learn to cope with, and whenever pos­sible, even enjoy, a warmer, drier, more volat­ile Medi­ter­ranean cli­mate, if that is indeed to be our fate. Hubris has ruined us, a tiny nation account­ing for 0.8 per cent of global CO2 emis­sions from com­bust­ible fuels. We were fooled into believ­ing that we could single-handedly lead the way in sav­ing the world – a futile gam­bit if there ever were one… Bri­tain’s re-embrace of col­lect­iv­ism, of energy ration­ing, our advanced case of sui­cidal empathy, have achieved little other than put­ting us at the mercy of China. The Com­mun­ist state accounts for 32.1 per cent of emis­sions, pumps out 262 per cent more CO2 than it did in 2000 and is mak­ing the most of net zero in Bri­tain and Europe to bol­ster its own industry and its grip over cru­cial com­mod­it­ies. All of our efforts at car­bon reduc­tion (and those of the European Union) have been off­set many times over by the increase in Chinese emis­sions; Bri­tain could return to the Stone Age and cut our GDP to zero, and it would still make only a trivial dif­fer­ence…

Down that road lies mad­ness. We must judge policy purely by real-world con­sequences. On that met­ric, net zero must be scrapped… Above all, we need to rid ourselves of the green energy sub­sidies and grid integ­ra­tion costs … We need to stop dis­cour­aging the use of private cars, of planes, of boil­ers, of meat… In the US, the Sun Belt has boomed for dec­ades, with the Snow Belt in decline and mil­lions mov­ing to Texas, Flor­ida and the Car­o­li­nas, from the North-east and Mid-west… There is no point res­ist­ing the shift to the south. Yet fuelled by a neo-vic­torian moral reviv­al­ism, the UK’s cross-party elites, hav­ing lost an empire and search­ing for a role as inter­na­tional cent­ral plan­ners, con­vinced them­selves that we should lead by example and through self­sac­ri­fice, and bet the house on net zero. Ordin­ary people are pay­ing the price for this delu­sion…

So well said!

Hat Tip: JoNova

#UK #NetZero #DailyTelegraph #AllisterHeath #SunBelt #Climate #ClimateChange #Elites

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