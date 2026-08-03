Cross-Party Elites, Searching for Roles as International Central Planners, Have Lost the Climate Battle.
The Editor of the UK’s Daily Telegraph, Allister Heath, just wrote a wonderfully blunt editorial on the subject of his nation’s Quixotic attempt to save the planet.
Here are a few excerpts from the editorial:
…The war against global warming has been lost, with only grievous collateral damage to show for it. We have crippled British industry, hammered consumers and pushed the grid to the brink of blackouts, all with no discernible impact on global emissions and the climate.
It’s time to accept this sobering reality, cut our losses, cease tilting at (and building) windmills, ditch the despicable con that is net zero, and learn to cope with, and whenever possible, even enjoy, a warmer, drier, more volatile Mediterranean climate, if that is indeed to be our fate.
Hubris has ruined us, a tiny nation accounting for 0.8 per cent of global CO2 emissions from combustible fuels. We were fooled into believing that we could single-handedly lead the way in saving the world – a futile gambit if there ever were one…
Britain’s re-embrace of collectivism, of energy rationing, our advanced case of suicidal empathy, have achieved little other than putting us at the mercy of China. The Communist state accounts for 32.1 per cent of emissions, pumps out 262 per cent more CO2 than it did in 2000 and is making the most of net zero in Britain and Europe to bolster its own industry and its grip over crucial commodities.
All of our efforts at carbon reduction (and those of the European Union) have been offset many times over by the increase in Chinese emissions; Britain could return to the Stone Age and cut our GDP to zero, and it would still make only a trivial difference…
Down that road lies madness. We must judge policy purely by real-world consequences. On that metric, net zero must be scrapped…
Above all, we need to rid ourselves of the green energy subsidies and grid integration costs …
We need to stop discouraging the use of private cars, of planes, of boilers, of meat…
In the US, the Sun Belt has boomed for decades, with the Snow Belt in decline and millions moving to Texas, Florida and the Carolinas, from the North-east and Mid-west…
There is no point resisting the shift to the south.
Yet fuelled by a neo-victorian moral revivalism, the UK’s cross-party elites, having lost an empire and searching for a role as international central planners, convinced themselves that we should lead by example and through selfsacrifice, and bet the house on net zero. Ordinary people are paying the price for this delusion…
So well said!
Hat Tip: JoNova
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