Things have gone so far over the edge in the UK, that the following item posted at Yorkshire Humour is almost believable:

The fact that Ed Miliband, the UK’s climate czar (pictured in the lower right of the image) has proposed engineering the weather, covering farms with solar panels, replacing all boilers with heat pumps, banning gas-powered vehicles, abandoning North Sea oil, and a host of other crazy ideas, tempts us to believe the meme, because it’s the next logical step on the net-zero ladder, but, of course, it’s just good humor with a touch of the truth.

#UK #Britain #England #Solar #Wind #Miliband #FartMeter #Climate

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