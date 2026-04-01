Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Henry Clark's avatar
Henry Clark
4d

You do know that the insane are entitled to everything the sane have built, don’t you?

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AYRE DAVID's avatar
AYRE DAVID
5d

Many a true word spoken in jest.

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