Coterra Energy recently and proudly announced its continued support for the Susquehanna County Career & Technology Center (SCCTC) with a substantial investment of $490,500 through Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP). This contribution marks another significant step in Coterra’s commitment to fostering educational opportunities within the community.

Learning to weld at SCCTC. Click image to play video.

During the spring Director Advisory meeting, held May 10, 2024, SCCTC Director John Gazzillo acknowledged Coterra for its generous support.

“The partnership with Coterra is crucial for providing our adult learners the resources they need to succeed. Thanks to this funding, we can offer additional scholarships and support for essential programs such as welding and commercial driving, making it feasible for more adults to pursue career training in rural Susquehanna and Wyoming without the financial burden.”

This year’s funding will also enhance the SCCTC’s cosmetology and culinary programs, which are heavily-utilized community resources. The investment will help modernize facilities, ensuring that the center remains a state-of-the-art institution for professional training.

George Stark, Coterra’s Director of External Affairs, expressed enthusiasm about the company’s involvement.

“We are thrilled to reinvest our tax dollars in the local community through the NAP. Seeing the tangible benefits from last year’s contributions solidifies our commitment to continue supporting SCCTC. This initiative not only helps individuals build rewarding careers, but also strengthens the economic fabric of our community.”

Susquehanna County Commissioner Judy Herschel, who attended the advisory meeting, praised Coterra’s support and commitment to her community.

“Investing in our youth and having a healthy workforce are both huge priorities to me. Rural areas like mine are faced with many unique challenges; however, I am thankful that Coterra continues to demonstrate its role as a community leader by supporting and investing in Susquehanna County. Coterra’s direct support to SCCTC has been tremendous, and our residents are better equipped for the local job market because of their support.”

According to the Department of Community and Economic Development, the NAP program encourages partnerships between nonprofits and businesses to support projects that promote community well-being and economic development.

