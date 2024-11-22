Guest Post from the External Affairs Team at Well Said Coterra.

Coterra Energy had the privilege of welcoming Mike Sommers, President and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute (API), to our operations in the Permian Basin following his participation in the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association’s (NMOGA) Annual Meeting. Sommers’ visit highlighted our company’s commitment to operational excellence, environmental responsibility, and local community partnerships, underscoring our shared mission to deliver reliable, efficient energy to meet growing global demands.

At NMOGA’s Annual Meeting, Sommers delivered an inspiring message, reminding industry stakeholders of the oil and gas sector’s resilience and innovation.

During his visit to Coterra Energy's Permian Basin facilities, API President Mike Sommers saw the company's field operations firsthand.

The next day, Sommers visited Coterra Energy’s Permian Basin facilities just south of Carlsbad, where he saw firsthand the measures we are implementing to streamline operations and reduce methane emissions. His visit then took him to Hobbs and offered him a unique opportunity to engage with local leaders, including representatives from the Economic Development Corporation of Lea County. He wrapped up his visit at New Mexico Junior College. Together, they explored the region’s new Industrial Training Facility, dedicated to preparing the future workforce with skills essential to energy production and innovation.

Sommers noted, “My trip to Coterra Energy’s facilities in New Mexico showed the company’s streamlining efficiencies in their operations and strong commitment to reducing methane emissions, making them among America’s leading energy producers. Engaging with community leaders, lawmakers, and educators, I had the chance to learn just how much Coterra and their partners do for New Mexico, setting an example for businesses looking to make positive, local impacts.”

Coterra Energy is proud of our partnership with API, which allows us to stay at the forefront of industry standards, community engagement, and regulatory best practices. Our collaboration with API strengthens our shared vision of an energy future that’s both economically and environmentally sustainable. As we continue to advance our operations and contribute to New Mexico’s growth, we remain committed to fueling progress responsibly and sustainably.

