Corporatism, simply put, is the merger of business and government, which is seldom anything but a taxpayer ripoff and the opposite of capitalism. It’s rampant today and Joe Biden did more of it than anyone. Consider this $127,510,094 grant made by the EPA on December 15, 2024 to Diamond State Port, in the State of Delaware, and reported by Data Republican:

DESCRIPTION: THE PURPOSE OF THIS AWARD IS TO PROVIDE FUNDING UNDER THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT TO DIAMOND STATE PORT CORPORATION; SPECIFICALLY, THE RECIPIENT WILL IMPROVE AIR QUALITY AND REDUCE POLLUTION AT PORT DELAWARE SOUTH, PORT DELAWARE NORTH, AND IN THE SURROUNDING AREA THROUGH THE DEPLOYMENT OF ZERO-EMISSION EQUIPMENT AND INFRASTRUCTURE AT THE PORT. ACTIVITIES: THE ACTIVITIES INCLUDE REPLACING EXISTING DIESEL-POWERED CARGO HANDLIN. EQUIPMENT (YARD CRANES, TERMINAL TRACTORS, FORKLIFTS, AND TOP HANDLERS) WITH FULLY ELECTRIC UNITS, CONVERTING YARD AND SHIP-TO-SHORE CRANES FROM DIESEL TO FULLY ELECTRIC, PURCHASING NEW ALL-ELECTRIC CONTAINER HANDLING EQUIPMENT, AND PROVIDING CHARGERS AND ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE TO SUPPORT THE NEW ELECTRIC CARGO HANDLING EQUIPMENT. SUBRECIPIENT: NO SUBAWARDS ARE INCLUDED IN THIS ASSISTANCE AGREEMENT. OUTCOMES: THE ANTICIPATED DELIVERABLES INCLUDE THE DEPLOYMENT OR CONVERSION OF 142 PIECES OF CARGO HANDLING EQUIPMENT, PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF 54 CHARGERS FOR THE EQUIPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF ENABLING INFRASTRUCTURE, AND SCRAPPING 38 PIECES OF EXISTING EQUIPMENT. OTHER DELIVERABLES INCLUDE PREPARING AND MAINTAINING AN EMISSIONS INVENTORY AND CONDUCTING COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT EFFORTS. THE EXPECTED OUTCOMES INCLUDE REDUCED NOX, CO2, AND PM2.5 EMISSIONS; DIESEL FUEL USE REDUCTIONS; IMPROVED AIR QUALITY NEAR PORT COMMUNITIES; AND THE CREATION AND SUSTAINMENT OF LONG-TERM, HIGH-QUALITY JOBS FOR LOCAL RESIDENTS IN DISADVANTAGED COMMUNITIES. THE INTENDED BENEFICIARIES INCLUDE THE DIAMOND STATE PORT CORPORATION (GRANTEE); PORT WILMINGTON (PARTNER), WHICH WILL IMPLEMENT THE ZERO-EMISSIONS PROJECTS AND OPERATE THE EQUIPMENT AND INFRASTRUCTURE; AND DELMARVA (PARTNER), WHICH WILL PROVIDE POWER TO BOTH PORT DELAWARE SOUTH AND PORT DELAWARE NORTH VIA THEIR DISTRIBUTION NETWORK. INDIRECT BENEFICIARIES INCLUDE NEAR-PORT COMMUNITIES WHICH WILL EXPERIENCE INCREASED ACCESS TO HIGH-QUALITY JOBS AND IMPROVED AMBIENT AIR QUALITY.

This is, as readers might imagine, far from the whole story. I asked Grok for background on the the Diamond State Port and got this (emphasis added):

The Diamond State Port Corporation (DSPC) is a public entity of the State of Delaware that owns and oversees the Port of Wilmington, a full-service deepwater port and marine terminal… The DSPC, established in 1995 when Delaware purchased the port from Wilmington, operates under a public-private partnership with Enstructure, LLC, which took over as the port’s operator in 2023.

Port of Wilmington, by Diiscool - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15754822

And, who is Enstructure?

Enstructure LLC, as a privately-held logistics infrastructure company.. The company's leadership is referenced in some contexts: Matthew Satnick (Co-CEO and Chairman): Satnick is a key figure in Enstructure’s leadership, serving as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. His role suggests significant influence over strategic decisions, likely akin to a board chair.

Philippe De Montigny (Co-CEO and Founder): As Co-Chief Executive Officer and founder, De Montigny is also a central figure in the company’s governance structure. Enstructure’s investor base is partially detailed in the available sources, with a focus on significant funding events and key backers: Mavington : Mavington, described as Matthew Satnick’s family office, provided the initial funding for Enstructure in 2017 and remains its largest investor.

Blackstone Credit : In 2022, Blackstone Credit, through its Sustainable Resources Platform, partnered with Enstructure to provide a $525 million credit facility to refinance existing debt and support growth, including acquisitions and development projects. This facility, structured as a sustainability-linked loan, ties Enstructure’s cost of debt to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets. Blackstone Credit is noted as one of the world’s largest credit-focused asset managers, with $230 billion in assets under management.

M&T Bank: M&T Bank also contributed to the $525 million credit facility in 2022, providing a revolving credit facility to support Enstructure’s operations. Blackstone Credit is a key investor in Enstructure LLC, providing a $525 million sustainability-linked credit facility in 2022 to refinance debt and support growth, including acquisitions and development projects like the Port of Wilmington operations. A sustainability-linked loan (SLL) is a type of financing where the terms, such as the interest rate, are tied to the borrower’s achievement of specific, pre-agreed sustainability performance targets (SPTs). These targets are designed to promote environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives, incentivizing the borrower to improve their sustainability practices. Unlike traditional loans, SLLs align financial incentives with measurable ESG outcomes, often without restricting the use of funds to specific green projects.

So, now we see what this is all about: raiding the public treasury and, more specifically, exploiting the borrowing ability of the taxpayers, by leveraging ESG and sustainability claims to grab $127.5 million of public money and private capital. It’s pure grifting, and it’s not limited to Joe Biden’s gift of taxpayers money to the port, as this tidbit from a Delaware Public Media story:

While $195 million had already been earmarked for the DSPC by former Gov. John Carney’s administration to build the new Edgemoor Port Container Terminal, the money had been held in an interest-bearing state special fund since June 2024. Following the signing of a Joint Development Agreement between DSPC and private port operator Enstructure in December, the earmarked funds, plus close to $5 million in interest, was transferred to the DSPC on Jan. 16 of this year.

The Port of Wilmington is one sucking sound, as Ross Perot might say if we were alive. It loses a ton of money but wants to expand, of course, so old Joe threw in $127.5 million of someone else’s money, and the State is kicking in another $200 to boot, the whole enterprise being a corporatist sham with a side of intense political controversy.

What a lesson in corporatism!

