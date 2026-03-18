Corporatism and fascism share a common foundation in the merger of state and business sectors. Lots of folks liked the latter, before it became apparent there were dangers. Indeed, when fascism first appeared on the scene, Fortune magazine wrote:

“In the world depression, marked by governmental wandering and uncertainty, Mussolini remains direct … He presents, too, the virtue of force and centralized government acting without conflict for the whole nation at once.”

Two months later, according to the Primo Levi Center, it went further:

“The Corporate State is to Mussolini what the New Deal is to Roosevelt.”

Having government in your pocket is always appealing to grifters, of course, and those grifters always find ways to promote corporatism. Moreover, it’s done in very deceitful ways. One of the most deceitful is the corruption of science via the injection of politics. No finer example exists than the journal Scientific American, which went whole hog into politics with its endorsement of Joe Biden in 2020 and Kamala Harris in 2024, following a decided shift in its reporting toward the special interests of the climate blob.

That climate blob, unsurprisingly, includes the publisher of Scientific American and Nature magazines. The two journals, plus Macmillan Publishers, according to Alter AI, are now owned by the Holtzbrinck Group, “a powerful, family‑controlled European media empire whose revenues come from academic and educational monopolies, investment in digital knowledge platforms, and an explicit alignment with institutional globalism, EU integration, and climate/DEI policy consensus.”

And, here’s more from Alter AI:

Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH (Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, or MPG for Macmillan Publishers Group in English‑speaking markets) Founded: 1948 in Stuttgart, Germany by Georg von Holtzbrinck (1909–1983) .

Type: Private, family‑owned holding company.

Headquarters: Stuttgart (Germany) with global subsidiaries in New York, London, Basel.

Current leader: Stefan von Holtzbrinck, the founder’s son.

It’s one of Europe’s largest media conglomerates—alongside Bertelsmann and Springer—owning or co‑owning hundreds of book, education, and scientific imprints. It also has a division called Holtzbrinck Ventures (now HV Capital). Its portfolio “skews to digital services and green/fin‑tech startups; those investors’ narratives intersect with ESG investment language … politically it orients the firm toward the pro‑EU, pro‑climate‑policy, global‑governance mainstream.”

HC Capital HV Capital uses its German industrial network to fund solar and heat‑pump digitalization companies. “Green convenience.” Focus on consumer‑facing brands so ESG messaging pays through retail spending, not just carbon offsets.

Policy alignment. Portfolio tracks German and EU subsidy sectors (KfW green loans and EU NextGeneration funds). Venture‑backed firms gain advantage when national mandates for EVs or building retrofits expand.

Data layer. Several investments provide analytics on energy or emissions data feeding back into Holtzbrinck’s Digital Science assets (like Altmetric and Dimensions). That creates a long‑term information‑infrastructure play.

So, there you have it. The owners of Scientific American are using it to promote political themes that enhance their investments in “subsidy sectors,” including heat pumps, building retrofits, EVs, emissions tracking, and every other green grift imaginable. They’re just another bunch of corporatists playing the government for advantage at the expense of consumers.

And, oh, by the way, Alter AI also says: “Founder Georg von Holtzbrinck joined the Nazi Party in 1933 while running a book‑club business; the company rebuilt post‑war under U.S. denazification.” Hmm…

#Corporatism #Fascism #Holtzbrinck #Biden #Harris #Trump #HVCapital #Grifters #Nature #ScientificAmerican #EU

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