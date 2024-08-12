The ouroboros is an ancient symbol depicting a snake or dragon eating its own tail. And, according to this article it occasionally happens. The new book “Unhumans: The Secret History of Communist Revolutions” speaks of it as a characteristic of all leftist enterprises; they always end up eating their own.

A recent article at Not A Lot of People Know That (originally published by Sky News) provides a perfect illustration using the Virgin Atlantic airline as an example. The company is virtually synonymous with the name Richard Branson, one its founders. Perplexity tells us about him:

In 2006, Branson pledged to invest $3 billion over a decade to develop low-carbon fuels, but as of 2014, he had only invested around $300 million, a fraction of the initial commitment.

In 2009, he established the Carbon War Room, an NGO dedicated to finding business solutions for climate change, and launched a $25 million Earth Prize for a technology capable of removing 1 billion tons of carbon annually from the atmosphere.

Recently, Branson announced a new initiative called Planetary Guardians, which includes 14 world leaders who will take a "whole planet" approach to safeguarding Earth. The coalition aims to measure and address key planetary boundaries related to climate change and environmental degradation.

If it sounds like Branson’s operation is another Patagonia, where the ownership has used climate activism as a branding tool to attract Yuppies and the like, that’s probably true, but the leftist serpent has struck back to eat its own tail as the ouroboros takes life.

Here is some of that article:

An advert for the world’s first transatlantic flight to be 100% powered by so-called sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) has been banned, as the advertising watchdog said it was misleading. The radio ad, which promoted the transatlantic flight, was misleading in its unqualified "100% sustainable aviation fuel" claim, said regulator the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA). Future Virgin Atlantic ads referencing SAF must include information explaining the environmental impact of the fuel, the ASA added… First aired in November, the ad informed listeners about the first long-haul commercial aircraft to fly across the Atlantic using 100% SAF, comprised of sugar from industrial cornstarch and animal fats unsuitable for human consumption. "On the 28th of November, Virgin Atlantic’s Flight 100 will take to the skies on our unique flight mission from London Heathrow to JFK to become the world’s first commercial airline to fly transatlantic on 100% sustainable aviation fuel," the ad said. "When they said it was too difficult, we said: ‘challenge accepted.’ Virgin Atlantic Flight 100. See the world differently." …A significant proportion of listeners would understand that "100% sustainable aviation fuel" meant that the fuel used was 100% sustainable but that was not the case. Some could be led to believe that there were no negative environmental impacts at all, the ASA said. In fact, Virgin Atlantic confirmed to the ASA that sustainable aviation fuel produced the same level of CO2 emissions during flight as traditional jet fuel. While the production cycle of SAF produces less carbon than regular aviation fuel, the emissions created in flight are still "significant", the ASA said.

The ASA, of course, is yet another entity charged with controlling speech and what it’s saying in this instance is that Branson didn’t tell the full story. Airplanes are anti-climate or something and one can never be pure enough when it comes to climate you know. So, it’s left versus left, the snake is eating its tail and, frankly, it’s beautiful, although I don’t much care for any snake, especially of the leftist variety.

#VirginAtlantic #snakes #ouroboros #leftists #SustainableAviationFuel #SAF #Branson #airlines

Share