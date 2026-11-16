Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
1h

COP31’s inconvenient truth: The world still runs on oil.

Worldwide economies depend on transportation fuels and products manufactured from crude oil, in addition to electricity.

https://www.americaoutloud.news/cop31s-inconvenient-truth-the-world-still-runs-on-oil/

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.